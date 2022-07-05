- Karen Garcia - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Every day, unit photographer Warrick Page said he jumps out of bed excited to watch — and photograph — cast members and crews creating movies and television series.
- Ada Tseng - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Kim Williams' nephews, who are in college, recently started watching the '90s sitcom "Martin" and raved about it to their father — how funny it was, how great the characters were and how great the cast was.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The newest addition to "Stranger Things" arrived in Season 4 of Netflix's sci-fi/fantasy series with the intensity of a 10-ton Metallica riff when Eddie Munson jumped on a table in the Hawkins High cafeteria and proclaimed that forced conformity was "the real monster!"
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In 1984, George Michael released a song called "Freedom" with his pop duo Wham! Six years later, he put out one of his own called "Freedom! '90." And six years after that? A song called "Free" closed his third solo album, "Older."
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A family drama set in Big Sky Country tops the DVD releases for the week of July 12.
- AP
With the cheers of thousands of spectators and the tunes of drums and zurna flutes ringing in his ears, Cengizhan Simsek, from the Mediterranean province of Antalya, was presented the golden belt as the 661st Kirkpinar oil wrestling championship, taking place in Turkey's western Edirne province. In the festival, which is on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, wrestlers cover themselves in olive oil, making it more difficult for opponents to grab each other. The winner is the wrestler who makes his opponent’s back touch the ground — or his “belly face the sky.” This year, more than 2,475 pehlivans, or wrestlers, registered for the event.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Brooklyn-born actor Joe Turkel, best known for playing spooky bartender Lloyd in “The Shining” and an android maker in “Blade Runner,” has died at 94.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
He’s right here waiting for answers.
- AP
A judge in southern Italy has ruled that film director Paul Haggis should be released from detention at his hotel while prosecutors continue to investigate sex abuse allegations. A lawyer for the Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director told The Associated Press that Haggis was ordered freed on Monday. The 69-year-old Haggis was detained by Italian police on June 19 after a woman alleged that he had non-consensual sex with her over two days while he was in a nearby town for an arts festival. Lawyer Michele Laforgia said in text messages that the judge had ruled there were no signs of violence on the woman. It was unclear if prosecutors would still pursue the case.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
As expected, Amber Heard has filed to have the verdict thrown out in ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against her. But beyond the predicted claims, the “Aquaman” star has also accused the Virginia court of not properly vetting one of the jurors.
- By DENISE LAVOIE - AP Legal Affairs Writer
Amber Heard’s lawyers have asked a judge to throw out the $10.35 million verdict against her in the defamation case filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp. In post-trial motions filed last week, Heard's lawyers argued that the jury’s verdict was not supported by the evidence. They also claim that one of the jurors may not have been properly vetted by the court. Heard’s attorneys call the jury’s June 1 award of $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages to Depp “excessive” and “indefensible.” They ask the judge to set aside the verdict and dismiss Depp’s lawsuit or order a new trial. The judge reduced the punitive damages to $350,000 immediately after the verdict to comply with a state cap.