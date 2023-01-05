- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Claire Foy is talking about TikTok or, more precisely, how she doesn't understand TikTok and needed the younger cast members on the set of her new film "Women Talking" to help her navigate the popular app, when co-star Jessie Buckley stands up and starts doing what she calls that "flossy thi…
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Lying Life of Adults," the latest novel by the famously pseudonymous Italian writer Elena Ferrante, has been adapted — one might say inevitably — for the screen as a six-part Netflix series. It follows HBO's lauded and ongoing "My Brilliant Friend," based on Ferrante's "Neapolitan" tetr…
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
The best movies leave us feeling something — joy, heartbreak, fear, nostalgia — that stays with us for a little while, letting us walk around in the world of the movie for just a bit longer. Should you, during these cozily dark days of winter, be in need of a movie to inspire a specific emot…
- Carolina A. Miranda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If Franz Kafka were to reconceive "The Metamorphosis" for our era, he might decide to ditch the novella in favor of a series of surreal TikToks — Gregor Samsa as eyes and mouth green-screened onto a picture of a roach jacked from the web.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
In 1973 the album charts got weird. Sure, there were classic albums by iconic artists such as Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones and Elton John that topped the charts that year. Two different ones in Elton’s case.
- AP
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers’ deteriorating relationship. The Guardian reported the claims on Monday, saying it obtained an advance copy of the book. The memoir, titled “Spare,” is due to be published next week. It said Harry recounts a 2019 argument at his Kensington Palace home, in which he says William called Harry’s wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.” Harry claims William grabbed his brother by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him down. Buckingham Palace has not commented on the claims.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Television personality and DJ Stephen "Twitch" Boss is being laid to rest in Los Angeles, weeks after he died at age 40.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A judge has dismissed model Ashley Morgan Smithline's 2021 federal lawsuit in which she alleged musician Marilyn Manson had assaulted her.
- By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS - Associated Press
Mississippi legislators are honoring Chapel Hart, a country music trio that sang their way to the fifth place last year on “America’s Got Talent.” The state House and Senate on Wednesday presented resolutions to Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville, Mississippi, about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans. During Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent,” Chapel Hart grabbed national attention with the original song, “You Can Have Him Jolene” — a follow-up to the Dolly Parton classic. Speaking for the group, Danica Hart told the House that Chapel Hart tries to inspire young people.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Sentimental tales about grumpy old men and American decline have, until recently, typically been the domain of Clint Eastwood. But in “A Man Called Otto,” Marc Forster’s remake of the 2016 Swedish film “A Man Called Ove,” it’s Tom Hanks prowling the neighborhood and irritably grumbling about how things used to be. “A Man Called Otto” makes for a sometimes awkward marriage of star and source material, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. But Hanks movingly tailors the role to himself. The film plays in limited release this Friday and expands nationwide next week.
- AP
Historian Timothy Snyder and literary critic Parul Sehgal are among the winners of the second annual Silvers-Dudley Prizes, named in part for the late editor of The New York Review of Books, Robert Silvers. Snyder, who specializes in European history and authoritarian governments, received a $30,000 journalism prize given for “reporting, long-form political analysis, or commentary.” A second journalism award, worth $15,000, went to investigative reporter and feature writer Caitlin Dickerson of the Atlantic. Sehgal, a staff writer for The New Yorker, received $30,000 for “long-form literary criticism and the intellectual and cultural essay.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Leslie Jordan's character on the Fox show "Call Me Kat" will "live forever" as the cast continues to mourn the loss of the actor who died in October at age 67.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife Marilee Fiebig is finally speaking out about the journalist’s highly publicized romance with his “GMA3″ co-anchor Amy Robach — and she’s not holding back.
Movie review: Starring Tom Hanks as a grump, 'A Man Called Otto' warms up thanks largely thanks to co-star Mariana Treviño
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
Some actors do the grumpy-old-man routine well. (Look no further than the late tandem of Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, who delighted many in 1993's "Grumpy Old Men.")
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Among the many questions veteran Twin Cities rapper Maria Isa heard last year during her successful campaign to become a new state legislator, the one that always baffled her was, "Are you going to quit your music career?"
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sharon Osbourne has offered an explanation — or lack thereof — as to why she was hospitalized last month.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Chris Ledesma, the former longtime music editor for the hit animated TV series "The Simpsons," has died. He was 64.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Bad Bunny has addressed a viral video that shows him throwing a fan's phone after the person tries to take a selfie with him on the street.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Barbara Walters is being remembered as “the queen of broadcast news” by fellow broadcast journalist Christiane Amanpour.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Last fall the internet witnessed a rare phenomenon: the meteoric, memeified rise of a brand new star, catapulted into mononymic ubiquity thanks to a single two and-a-half minute movie trailer. But M3GAN isn’t your average girl — she’s a lifelike, powerful robotic doll equipped with machine-l…
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
James Corden is finally pulling back the curtain on his curious, curious decision to leave late night behind.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
A Michigan music producer known as Kaz was shot and killed over the weekend in an alleged attack that also left another man wounded, police said.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It's no secret that Benedict Cumberbatch's ancestors owned slaves on a plantation on the Caribbean island of Barbados throughout the 1700s and 1800s.