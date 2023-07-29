Garfield

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Black Belt Eagle Scout's latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe's ancestral lands
Black Belt Eagle Scout's latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe's ancestral lands

  • By MICHAEL CASEY - Associated Press

The beginning of the pandemic was devasting for the leader of the indie rock band Black Belt Eagle Scout, Katherine Paul. All her tours were canceled and she feared her music career might be over. She returned to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community’s homelands in western Washington. But as she walked along the Skagit River, she turned to her guitar to deal with the isolation and stress. She also recorded those snippets on her phone, the beginnings of what would become songs on her latest record “The Land, The Water, The Sky.” The new record helped launch what has probably been the most successful year so far for the band.

After an attack on Salman Rushdie, the Chautauqua Institution says its mission won't change

  • By CAROLYN THOMPSON - Associated Press

For 150 years, the Chautauqua Institution has prided itself as a place that invites open dialogue and freedom of expression. But for a single moment last summer, that mission was threatened when an assailant attacked and stabbed provocative author Salman Rushdie as he was about to speak. Rushdie survived the attack and a year later continues to recover. The Chautauqua Institution is moving forward, too. Institution President Michael Hill says security has been increased but the institution is even more committed to its mission. The western New York destination has been described as NPR camp for adults, with its offering of daily lectures, arts and entertainment.

Worker warned organizer 'Someone’s going to end up dead' before crowd surge at '21 Travis Scott show
Worker warned organizer 'Someone’s going to end up dead' before crowd surge at '21 Travis Scott show

  • By JUAN A. LOZANO and BEN FINLEY - Associated Press

The findings of a police investigation into the deadly 2021 Astroland festival in Houston shows that some people expressed safety concerns before rapper Travis Scott took the stage. The report, released Friday, includes texts from a contract worker to an event organizer in which he warned that problems he saw made him worry, "Someone's going to end up dead." Ten attendees died in the crowd surge at the concert. In June, a Texas grand jury declined to indict six people in the case, including Scott. In a police interview that's summarized in the newly released report, Scott told investigators that he never heard the crowd telling him to stop the show.

Rapper G Herbo pleads guilty in credit card fraud that paid for private jets and designer puppies
Rapper G Herbo pleads guilty in credit card fraud that paid for private jets and designer puppies

  • By MARK PRATT - Associated Press

The rapper G Herbo has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for a lavish lifestyle that included private jets, exotic car rentals, a luxury vacation rental and even expensive designer puppies. The rapper, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Friday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements. Prosecutors say he also agreed to forfeit nearly $140,000, the amount he benefited from the scheme. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Music Review: Bethany Cosentino's debut solo album "Natural Disaster" lacks punch
Music Review: Bethany Cosentino's debut solo album "Natural Disaster" lacks punch

  • By RON HARRIS - Associated Press

One half of the surf-y indie rock duo Best Coast and its principal songwriter, Bethany Cosentino’s debut solo album “Natural Disaster” is out Friday. While easy enough on the ears, there's not really enough to delineate “Natural Disaster” from work with Best Coast bud Bobb Bruno. Usually, solo efforts offer much more of a departure than is evident here. The construction, lyrics, singing and delivery are fine but uneventful with no earworm tracks for the casual listener, writes The Associated Press’ Ron Harris. Songs like “It’s Fine,” “Easy” and “A Single Day” are cordial rock offerings, but each misses a sense of urgency and Cosentino doesn’t seem to deliver them with enough emotion to make them sound personal.

Travis Scott drops 'Utopia,' his first album since the Astroworld festival tragedy
Travis Scott drops 'Utopia,' his first album since the Astroworld festival tragedy

  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

Rapper Travis Scott released his first album in five years on Friday, the 19 track “Utopia." The LP was originally announced back in 2020. The full-length follows 2018's “Astroworld,” and the Astroworld tragedy Music Festival that resulted in 10 deaths due to a crowd surge. In addition to the album, Scott hosted a one-night-only release of his feature film, “Circus Maximus” at select theaters on Thursday night. “Utopia” was originally scheduled to be celebrated with a livestreamed concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, but promoter Live Nation says it was canceled due to “complex production issues."

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake: A relationship timeline

  • Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp and French pop star Vanessa Paradis, has reportedly been dating musician 070 Shake, born Danielle Balbuena (aka Dani Moon), since January of this year.