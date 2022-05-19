Spain’s former King Juan Carlos is set to return to the country on Thursday for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. The royal household said Juan Carlos would visit the northwestern town of Sanxenxo where a yachting event is scheduled to take place. On Monday the 84-year-old will travel to Madrid, where he is due to meet his son, King Felipe VI, and other members of the royal family. The statement from the royal palace, sent late Wednesday, said Juan Carlos would return to Abu Dhabi on Monday, saying Juan Carlos has taken up "permanent and stable residence” there. The visit, it added, reflects the former king’s desire to “travel frequently to Spain to visit family and friends.”