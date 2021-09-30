Garfield

Garfield
0
0
0
0
0

Reopening of 'Aladdin' on Broadway halted by COVID-19 cases
Entertainment
AP

Reopening of 'Aladdin' on Broadway halted by COVID-19 cases

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The hit Broadway show “Aladdin” was cancelled Wednesday night when breakthrough COVID-19 cases were reported within the musical's company, a day after the show reopened, a worrying sign for Broadway.

+2
Evel Knievel's son loses Disney Duke Caboom trademark case
Business
AP

Evel Knievel's son loses Disney Duke Caboom trademark case

  • By KEN RITTER - Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge dismissed a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Evel Knievel’s son a year ago against the Walt Disney Co. and movie company Pixar over a “Toy Story 4” daredevil character named Duke Caboom.

Business
AP

Native American filmmaker and journalist Myron Dewey dies

  • By SAM METZ - AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Myron Dewey, a filmmaker and journalist who help draw worldwide attention to the concerns of Native Americans fighting an oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, has died.

Entertainment
AP

‘Moulin Rouge!’ national tour will launch in Chicago, starring Courtney Reed

  • Lauren Warnecke - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — The first North American tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” will open in Chicago with a Chicago-area actor in the lead role of Satine, according to an announcement Wednesday from downtown theater presenter Broadway in Chicago. The musical, which recently won multiple Tony Awards i…

Entertainment
AP

‘Many Saints of Newark’ review: Tony Soprano meets Newark unrest in ‘67, in a movie that’s both prequel and a story of its own

  • Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

“I try to be good,” says Tony Soprano, Catholic high school slacker, numbers-racket enthusiast and future mob boss in “The Many Saints of Newark.” Does he mean it? How hard is he trying? Does anyone in his world, his family, his middle-class gangster society, see much value beyond appearance…