Las Vegas Strip’s first magician celebrates 100th birthday

  • John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)

LAS VEGAS — David Copperfield is performing a show after the show backstage at his eponymous theater at MGM Grand. It’s a meet and greet for a small group of VIPs and invited guests. Many are tourists and conventioneers, wowed after seeing Copperfield perform for the first time.

Sylvester Stallone's wife files for divorce after 25 years

  • AP

Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. She filed a petition to end the marriage last week in a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the couple owns a home. The 76-year-old star of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises and the 54-year-old businesswoman and former model married in London in 1997. It was the third marriage for him, the first for her. They have three daughters together, but all are adults, so there are no custody issues to resolve. They had dated for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s before breaking up and reconciling.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer looks to future of the Oscars

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Bill Kramer has been thinking about the future of the Oscars since the day he was named CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences earlier this summer. He’s already deep in talks with ABC and is committed to having a host again in 2023. And he’s especially ready to “move forward” from the slap at the 2022 event to an Oscars that celebrates cinema. He spoke to a small group of reporters this week in a wide-ranging conversation that touched on topics including the show, the diversity of the academy's membership and revenue streams.

Fall books a broad mix of literary and commercial favorites

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Anticipation has been growing all year for one of the fall’s likeliest bestsellers, Colleen Hoover’s “It Starts With Us.” Hoover’s admirers — some call themselves CoHorts — have been so excited that she broke a personal rule not to let outside influences determine her next book. Hoover’s new work is a sequel to her still-bestsellling “It Ends With Us.” It should help extend what has been another solid year for the book industry. Booksellers are looking forward to a mix of commercial favorites such as Hoover, Anthony Horowitz and Veronica Roth alongside what Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt calls a “really strong” lineup of literary releases.

How 2 well-connected LA siblings curated 20 years of eclectic musical magic

  • Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Like pretty much everybody else in the world, Sean and Sara Watkins were blown away by Joni Mitchell's surprise return to the stage last month at the Newport Folk Festival, where the 78-year-old singer-songwriter gave her first full public performance since she suffered a debil…