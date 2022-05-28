Garfield

Adam Conover's 'G Word' is funny crash course in government
  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Adam Conover is sure that laughter can open people up to new ideas. He tested the approach in “Adam Ruins Everything,” in which he punctured conventional wisdom on matters ranging from charity to jaywalking. He’s back with “The G Word,” which digs into how the U.S. government affects our daily lives. The topics covered include the federal government’s role in weather, food safety and disease control. The six-episode series that's described as a comedy-documentary is now streaming on Netflix. Conover says his hybrid approach to comedy was inspired by Jon Stewart and by shows such as “Bill Nye the Science Guy.”

Why Val Kilmer’s brief cameo is the most powerful moment in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Val Kilmer’s lone scene in “Top Gun: Maverick” is strikingly powerful — not only because it successfully projects decades of close friendship between his character, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, and Tom Cruise’s, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, but because it also draws on the actor’s own experiences. Th…

Director Kore-eda returns to Cannes with film about baby box
  • By JUWON PARK - Associated Press

“Shoplifters” director Hirokazu Kore-eda returns to the Cannes Film Festival with “Broker,” another tale of misfits from society’s margins. This time, the film centers on the use of a “baby box,” a controversial method of anonymously dropping off newborns to be cared for by others used in Japan and South Korea. “Broker” marks the director’s sixth time competing for the Palme d’Or. He was first nominated for Cannes’ top prize in 2001 for “Distance,” then again in 2004 for “Nobody Knows,” in 2013 and for “Our Little Sister” in 2015. The Japanese director won the Jury Prize at Cannes in 2013 and the Palme d’Or at the 2018 festival.

Lukas Dhont's tender boyhood drama 'Close' stirs Cannes
  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Lukas Dhont’s sensitive coming-of-age film “Close,” about the tender friendship of two 13-year-old boys whose bond is tragically separated, has provided a late, emotional wallop at the Cannes Film Festival. “Close,” the Belgian director’s second film after his controversy-generating debut “Girl,” has emerged as one of the standouts at Cannes, and one of the most poignant. While heartbreak in film is usually expressed through romantic relationships, Dhont’s movie traces the painful fallout of two exceptionally close boys who drift apart when their intimacy is ridiculed. “Close” is in competition at Cannes for the Palme d’Or, an award some are predicting he’ll take home Saturday.

More than just ‘Goodfellas,’ Ray Liotta found range. Here are our favorite roles

  • Mark Olsen and Ed Stockly - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Ray Liotta, who died overnight Thursday while filming in the Dominican Republic, will always be associated with his role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 mob masterpiece “Goodfellas” (streaming on HBO Max). But even within that one part, the actor showed incredible range. As Henry Hill, who goes fr…