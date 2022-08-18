The coroner's office says actor Anne Heche died from burns and inhalation injury after her fiery car crash and the death has been ruled an accident. The cause of her death was released on the Los Angeles County coroner's website Wednesday, although a formal autopsy report is still being completed. Heche was 53 when her car plowed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5 and caught fire. Her family has said she suffered a severe brain injury caused by lack of oxygen. The coroner's office says she died Aug. 11, but she was removed from life support on Sunday so that her organs could be donated.