- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Not long before Whitney Houston's career takes off in the Sony Pictures musical biopic "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody," the young singer shares a romantic kiss with her best friend, Robyn Crawford. It's sweet, intimate and relatively brief, but juxtaposed against the epic high…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Peel back the layers of "Knives Out 2's" titular glass onion, and what do you get?
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Jon Brion used to look through liner notes with a fear of seeing his name. Actually, the name was OK — it was the list of a dozen or more instruments that inevitably appeared next to his name that he began to dread.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The latest entry in the DC Extended Universe tops the DVD releases for the week of Jan. 3.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Sarah Polley wasn't really looking for a project to direct when she was approached about adapting Miriam Toews' novel "Women Talking" into a film. Since the release in 2012 of "Stories We Tell," a deeply personal documentary about Polley's late mother, the Canadian filmmaker has s…
- Kenan Draughorne and Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Megan Thee Stallion said Tory Lanez shot her in both feet on a July 2020 evening in the Hollywood Hills.
- Steven Vargas - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
JoJo Gomez Okimura was 16 when she first met Stephen "Twitch" Boss at a convention for the hit Fox competition series "So You Think You Can Dance." She enrolled in Boss' class and was overjoyed when he called her up onstage to assist him.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
While co-parenting is hard after any split, Kim Kardashian has that and then some.
- AP
-
The chorus against Ticketmaster’s contentious concert pricing practices is growing, including Zach Bryan and friends. The country music artist dropped a live album titled “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster” on Sunday. Bryan also issued a statement on social media in which he decried “a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately.” The statement doesn’t mention Ticketmaster by name except in the new album title, though he tagged the company in a separate Instagram post displaying the track listing. A message seeking comment from Ticketmaster was not immediately returned.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Civil wars over semicolons and heated debate over the use of the word “looms” would not, on the face of it, seem like the stuff of a gripping big-screen movie. But “Turn Every Page,” about the half-century relationship between author Robert Caro and his longtime editor, Robert Gottlieb, is just as much a rock 'em, sock ’em clash of heavyweights as any blockbuster, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. “Turn Every Page” is one of the best documentaries ever made about the quiet art of editing and two titans of the publishing world. It opens in theaters Friday.
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Jan. 1-7 include TV anchor Katie Couric, “Rolling Stone” magazine founder Jann Wenner and comedian Kate McKinnon. Actor Taye Diggs turns 52, actor Florence Pugh hits 27 and actor Diane Keaton becomes 77. Others celebrating during the week include actor Nicolas Cage, TV host Jack Hanna and singer Bryson Tiller. Singer Michael Stipe of R.E.M. turns 63, actor Bradley Cooper hits 48 and singer Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge turns 64. Others with big days are actor Robert Duvall, chef Nigella Lawson and bassist Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: