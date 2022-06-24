- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
Paris Fashion Week menswear shows has geared up a notch as fashion insiders prepared for Dior’s spectacular afternoon show. At Paul Smith a fresh and sensitive wardrobe awaited guests at the spring show in the southeast of Paris. Layering and optical plays were the themes of the season in looks that built on the British sartorial master’s bread-and-butter of color, florals and suited looks. Junya Watababe put out an urban yet soft display for his eponymous brand Friday.
The curators of a major art show in Germany have apologized for including a work featuring antisemitic elements that prompted an outcry at the event’s opening this week. Organizers of the documenta fifteen show in Kassel ordered the banner by Indonesian collective Taring Padi, titled “People’s Justice,” to be taken down Tuesday following widespread criticism from Jewish groups and German and Israeli officials. The installation featured a soldier with the face of a pig, wearing a neckerchief with a Star of David and a helmet inscribed with the word “Mossad,” the name of Israel’s intelligence agency. In a statement late Thursday, the curators said they had “collectively failed to spot the figure in the work, which is a character that evokes classical stereotypes of antisemitism.”
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A conventional situation comedy unconventionally living on the premium channel HBO Max, "Gordita Chronicles" is as charming as it is often obvious; indeed, one might say its obviousness is part of its charm. This is family comedy of a classic sort— with a few significant differences — funny …
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Summer is the perfect time to catch up on all the shows your friends are buzzing about, especially if you subscribe to streaming services.
As a kid, Danny Torres roamed the streets. Now grown up, he makes art that reflects the ‘real’ Chicago
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Two artists, Tony Fitzpatrick and Danny Torres, were standing in the lobby of a new building on LaSalle Street, across from a building that was once Gino’s East, now shuttered, and before that was Michael Jordan’s restaurant and long before that was a place named Ireland’s.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Peanut butter and jelly, thunder and lighting, Beavis and Butt-Head. Some pairings just forever go together.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — CeeLo Green has thrived in different incarnations: as part of the legendary hip-hop group Goodie Mob, as part of the duo Gnarls Barkley and as a solo artist.