In 2021, play became a way to think about life

  • Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

If 2020 was the year we bonded via play — stuck at home we strengthened friendships and relationships over our "Animal Crossing" islands or "Among Us" bouts — 2021 is the year that play began to feel like a way of life.

He wants to replace the Golden Globes, but critics group leader faces scrutiny

  • Stacy Perman, Josh Rottenberg and Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Since he founded the Critics Choice Awards in 1995, Joey Berlin has dreamed of the day when his show might emerge from the shadow of the Golden Globes, taking over as the awards season’s leadoff event and stealing the mantle of “Hollywood’s party of the year.”

How a new wave of Native stories took a 'sledgehammer' to Hollywood's closed doors

  • Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Three-decade stage and screen veteran Michael Greyeyes cemented a new phase of his artistic life this year when his acclaimed performances on Peacock's sitcom "Rutherford Falls" and in the thriller "Wild Indian" landed mainstream attention and awards laurels, including career-first double Go…

New Mexico authorities issue warrant for Baldwin's phone

  • AP

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone, saying it could hold evidence that might be helpful as they investigate a deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director.

'Station Eleven,' like the Shakespeare that sustains it, is something of a miracle

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Station Eleven," whose first three episodes (of 10) premiered Thursday on HBO Max, is a post-post-apocalypse tale, set largely two decades into the future — 2040 by the series' timeline — and also just as and some time before a flu pandemic wipes out nearly everybody on Earth. The years of …

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

Live theater in London, NYC grapple with new virus outbreaks
Live theater in London, NYC grapple with new virus outbreaks

  • By MARK KENNEDY and JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Many stages on both Broadway and the West End have been forced to go dark once more as the live theater community grapples with backstage outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants, temporarily closing everything from London’s revival of “Cabaret” starring Eddie Redmayne t…

Evacuated Afghan artists paint a mural in Albania's capital
Evacuated Afghan artists paint a mural in Albania's capital

  • By LLAZAR SEMINI - Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A group of Afghan artists evacuated after the Taliban seized power in their homeland painted a mural in Albania's capital Thursday to thank their host country, and urged the world not to forget their brethren back home.

LeVar Burton joins Scripps National Spelling Bee as host
LeVar Burton joins Scripps National Spelling Bee as host

  • By BEN NUCKOLS - Associated Press

LeVar Burton has been hired as host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, giving the competition a celebrity headliner who's also a longtime literacy advocate as Scripps takes over production of the bee telecast.