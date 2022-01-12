Garfield

Garfield
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

In 'Cyrano,' Haley Bennett's Roxanne is an 'outsider in an insider's body'

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Edmond Rostand's "Cyrano de Bergerac" is a classic outsider tale. Cyrano is brilliant, a poet, a romantic and the greatest swordsman anyone knows — yet because of his abnormally large proboscis, he's the subject of ridicule (when out of earshot; who would dare insult him in front of his nose…

Ap
AP

My worst moment: ‘Righteous Gemstones’ creator and star Danny McBride and the challenge of promoting a movie you know is bombing with audiences

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Few writer-actors have had as consistent a run of shows on HBO as Danny McBride, whose odes to idiocy began with his series “Eastbound & Down,” followed by “Vice Principals” and currently with “The Righteous Gemstones,” a portrayal of a dysfunctional family of televangelists and megachur…

Ap
AP

Sound Advice: Sonic toothbrush back, still a bargain

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I see I’ve missed the boat picking up the Hanasco Sonic Electric toothbrushes on Amazon. Since I’m buying for two males, the pink won’t work and that is all that is left in stock. Is there anywhere else I can buy the black version? I’m willing to pay more!

Ap
AP

Don't miss: 'The Unfamiliar Garden' by Benjamin Percy

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

"The Unfamiliar Garden," the second novel in Benjamin Percy's speculative fiction series "Comet Cycle," begins with the mysterious disappearance of a child, Mia, in a forest outside Seattle. Right about that time, a comet shoots past Earth, emitting a strange fungus that begins to absorb pla…