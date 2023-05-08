Heathcliff

Bert I. Gordon made terrible movies for 60 years. He’s an inspiration

  • Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — Bert I. Gordon, who died earlier this spring at 100, was the absolute worst filmmaker who ever lived. Or so some might argue. You’ve heard Ed Wood was the worst. Or Roger Corman. Or maybe Michael Bay. But Gordon was not lousy for one or two decades. He was a terrible filmmaker for …

Ap
AP

The Frenchie becomes a favorite — and a dog-show contender

  • By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press

French bulldogs are ranked as the United States’ favorite dog breed, yet none has ever won the nation’s pre-eminent dog show. But this year, a Frenchie named Winston is a strong contender to take the trophy at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. After coming in second at the show last year and winning another major event in November, he competes Monday for a shot at the top prize. Frenchies have undergone a stunning surge in popularity in the U.S. over the last 30 years. But their rise has been dogged by concerns about their health and debate over the ethics of breeding them.

It's Pulitzer Prize day, honoring journalism's best work
Ap
AP

It's Pulitzer Prize day, honoring journalism's best work

  • AP

The Pulitzer Prizes will be awarded Monday to honor outstanding journalism during a violent year that included Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, mass shootings that targeted an elementary school and supermarket, and floods and flames fueled by climate change. The winners will be announced beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern time. The Pulitzers honor the best stories in journalism from 2022 in 15 categories, as well as eight arts categories focused on books, music and theater. The public service winner receives a gold medal. All other winners receive $15,000. The prizes were established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and first awarded in 1917.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ opens to $114 million
Ap
AP

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ opens to $114 million

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

There is nothing like the promise of a chapter closing to draw people to the movie theater, especially when tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This weekend, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” earned $114 million in ticket sales on its opening weekend in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. Internationally, where the film opened in 51 territories not including China, “Vol. 3” earned $168 million, giving it a $282 million global debut. “Guardians Vol. 3” bumped “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” out of first place after four weekends atop the charts and kicked off the summer movie season.

'Big lunch' follows big coronation celebrating King Charles
Ap
AP

'Big lunch' follows big coronation celebrating King Charles

  • By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press

The long weekend to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III is continuing with picnics and street parties held across the U.K. in his honor. The community get-togethers are part of a British tradition known as the Big Lunch and provided a down-to-earth counterpart to the gilded spectacle of the king's crowning Saturday. Charles and Queen Camilla weren't not expected at any of the luncheons. The king’s siblings, Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Anne, the Princess Royal, and their spouses took on lunch duty for the royal family. There is also a Sunday night concert at Windsor Castle featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, 1990’s boy band Take That and a speech by Prince William.

Ap
AP

Czech opera singer Soňa Červená dies at age 97

  • AP

Czech opera singer Soňa Červená has died at age 97. She became known for playing Carmen and more than 110 roles in San Francisco and other opera houses behind the Iron Curtain. The National Theater in Prague said that Červená died on Sunday in a hospital in the Czech capital where she was treated for an unspecified illness. Červená emigrated from communist Czechoslovakia in 1962 and became known for performances in numerous opera house in Europe and the United States. She started her 11-year regular cooperation with the San Francisco Opera in 1962 in the title role of Georges Bizet’s Carmen.

MTV Movie & TV Awards ditches live event due due to strike
Ap
AP

MTV Movie & TV Awards ditches live event due due to strike

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

The first big awards show to air during the current screenwriters’ strike is set for Sunday as the MTV Movie & TV Awards try to chart a course through a turbulent Hollywood. Drew Barrymore, who had been named host, dropped out in solidarity with the writers and the show’s red carpet has been rolled up. Who will show up may add extra drama to the night. The best movie category pits “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Nope,” “Scream VI,” “Smile” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The best TV shows nominated are: “Stranger Things,” “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus,” “Wednesday,” “Wolf Pack,” “Yellowstone” and “Yellowjackets.”

AP PHOTOS: From Charles to Derby, day for fancy hats to rule
Ap
AP

AP PHOTOS: From Charles to Derby, day for fancy hats to rule

  • By The Associated Press

If ever there was a banner day for hats _ wild and colorful hats _ it was Saturday. It was the duel spectacle of King Charles III’s coronation and the celebration that IS the Kentucky Derby. Katy Perry donned a wide lilac hat to go with her matching bespoke jacket and skirt by Vivienne Westwood. She had to tilt her chin up to clear the brim as she searched for her seat at Westminster Abbey. Yes, there were memes. And there was Princess Anne, the king’s sister, in a two-pointed military topper with tall red feathers that blocked Prince Harry’s view from the third row. More memes ensued. The tradition of wearing hats to the Kentucky Derby began with its first running in 1875. Now, the bigger the better.

AP PHOTOS: Who wore what to King Charles III's coronation
Ap
AP

AP PHOTOS: Who wore what to King Charles III's coronation

  • By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press

What does one wear to a coronation? For senior royals like Queen Camilla and Kate, the Princess of Wales, the theme was pale, subdued dresses to let their regal robes and glittering jewelry do the talking. Camilla, who was crowned alongside King Charles III on Saturday, wore an embroidered silk gown in ivory, silver and gold tones, with a short train. Kate wore an ivory silk crepe dress by British fashion house Alexander McQueen under her cobalt blue Royal Victorian Order mantle. She didn’t wear a tiara, instead opting for a large silver and crystal headpiece. Her 8-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore a similar headpiece and dress. Many of the guests including U.S. First Lady Jill Biden opted for eye-catching pastel outfits.

Ap
AP

Jazz Fest's Saturday opening delayed by weather

  • AP

A line of strong thunderstorms, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph, prompted organizers of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival to delay Saturday’s opening at the Fair Grounds by at least two hours. In an announcement on Twitter, the festival told festgoers to “stay tuned” for more information. The festival is in its final weekend for its 2023 two-week run. Saturday’s scheduled performers include rock band Dead and Company, R&B singer/musician H.E.R, alternative folk band The Lumineers, jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard, featuring The E Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, blues singer Keb’ Mo and gospel artist Anthony Brown and group therAPy. The festival's final day is Sunday.

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Botticelli's Venus is an 'influencer' and Italy is not happy
Ap
AP

Botticelli's Venus is an 'influencer' and Italy is not happy

  • By TRISHA THOMAS and WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS - Associated Press

Sandro Botticelli's iconic goddess of love in his 15th-century masterpiece “Birth of Venus” has now become a “virtual influencer” in a new Italian tourism campaign. The campaign has sparked a widespread backlash — with critics arguing that the project plays into Italian stereotypes and disrespects the country’s cultural heritage. Some also point to the campaign's poor execution, including a promotional video that features a winery in Slovenia instead of Italy. Tourism officials have pushed back to defend the project, noting the significant attention it's received.