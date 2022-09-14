Heathcliff

Almodóvar pulls out of first English-language feature film

Oscar-winning filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar is withdrawing from his first English-language feature, "A Manual for Cleaning Women” produced by and starring Cate Blanchett. The Spanish director tells Deadline Hollywood "I no longer feel able to fully realize this film.” A new director has not been announced yet by Blanchett’s Dirty Films production company. “A Manual for Cleaning Women” is an adaptation of the eponymous collection of short stories by American author Lucia Berlin.

Manuel Muñoz's stories capture a Central Valley you've never seen

  • Carolina A. Miranda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

It's the sunny beaches and the Golden Gate that make it onto the postcards. But look at a topographic map of California and you'll see that one of its defining features is the Central Valley, a 450-mile-long basin of agricultural heartland, source of almonds and fruit bound for distant state…

Laurie Hertzel: Readers suggest ways to climb out of book slump

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

I should not worry so much, because reading slumps come and go. But every time one comes, I worry that it won't ever go. What if I've permanently lost my ability to concentrate? This is certainly possible, in this age of ever-distracting social media.

Review: 'Lessons,' by Ian McEwan

  • Kevin Canfield - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: An ambitious novel charts the relationship between an ordinary man's travails and decades of geopolitical upheaval.

5 books from debut authors worth having on your radar in fall 2022

  • Crystal Paul - The Seattle Times (TNS)

Although spring may be the herald of newness and renewal, fall boasts other beginnings — the start of school, the inevitable return of pumpkin spice, the launch of new TV shows and, of course, a slew of new books to read. To double up on the new and breathe some new life into the season usua…

Crowds gather in London to see queen's coffin procession
Crowds gather in London to see queen's coffin procession

  • By MIKE CORDER and DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is set to leave Buckingham Palace for the last time as it is taken, amid somber pageantry, on a horse-drawn gun carriage past crowds of mourners to the Houses of Parliament, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days. Crowds began massing early Wednesday along the flag-lined Mall outside the palace for the procession from the monarch’s official London residence to the historic Westminster Hall at Parliament. People are standing behind metal barriers or sitting on folding chairs, umbrellas at the ready, takeout coffees in hand under gray skies hours before the coffin is scheduled to leave the landmark palace at 2:22 p.m. (1322 GMT).

Return of football dominates Nielsen television ratings
Return of football dominates Nielsen television ratings

  • AP

It may not be fall on the calendar yet, but it is in the television ratings: NBC's “Sunday Night Football” is on top. The season's first Sunday night game, matching Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs against the Dallas Cowboys, reached 23.3 million people. That was about three million more than the season kickoff game between Buffalo and the L.A. Rams on Thursday. Football otherwise dominated the ratings. Getting a jump on the fall season, Fox's new drama “Monarch” was seen by just over 4 million for its premiere episode. Otherwise, the Nielsens prepared to say goodbye to “America’s Got Talent” until next summer.

Chastain and Redmayne on teaming up for 'The Good Nurse'
Chastain and Redmayne on teaming up for 'The Good Nurse'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in “The Good Nurse,” a chilling true-crime thriller for Netflix about a serial killer and the nurse that helped bring him to justice. The film, a Netflix release, is as much an inquiry into the for-profit hospital system that enabled such crimes. Chastain and Redmayne’s careers were, perhaps, always on a collision course. They're friends. Their similar red-haired, fair-skinned appearances have long been compared. At the 2017 Golden Globes when they presented together, host Jimmy Fallon introduced them by rapping “Chastain and the Redmayne” to the beat of “Insane in the Membrane.” “The Good Nurse” opens in theaters Oct. 19 and streams on Netflix Oct. 26.