Get ready for more games: 'Squid Game' readies for Season 2

  • By MARCELA ISAZA - Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The creator of Netflix's “Squid Game” says the hit TV series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. Due to the show’s global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.”

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years.

+9
Rapper's rowdy past raises red flags in Astroworld lawsuits

  • By BERNARD CONDON - Associated Press

Lawsuits are piling up less than a week after the deadly crowd crush at the Astroworld concert, and legal experts say it’s not looking good for rapper Travis Scott and the companies behind the tragic event in Houston.

'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin sues Netflix over sequel

  • By CURT ANDERSON - AP Legal Affairs Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The founder of a Florida big cat sanctuary featured in the popular “Tiger King” series is suing Netflix and a production company to prevent the use of interviews and footage involving her in an upcoming sequel.

Movie review: 'Belfast' is a childhood remembrance steeped in heartbreak

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Halfway through “Belfast,” Sir Kenneth Branagh’s deeply personal cinematic memoir of growing up in Northern Ireland during The Troubles, Branagh’s child avatar, Buddy (newcomer Jude Hill) receives some words of reassurance from his grandfather, Pop (Ciarán Hinds). He tells him, “you’re Buddy…

+5
Dean Stockwell of 'Quantum Leap,' 'Blue Velvet' dies at 85

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Dean Stockwell, a top Hollywood child actor who gained new success in middle age in the sci-fi series “Quantum Leap” and in a string of indelible performances in film, including David Lynch's “Blue Velvet,” Wim Wenders' “Paris, Texas” and Jonathan Demme's “Married to the Mob,…

+3
Review: Julia Child with a side of food in satisfying doc

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

There’s a semi-serious joke on Twitter about releasing the “all-Julia cut” of “Julie & Julia.” Nora Ephron’s generation-hopping tale of Julia Child's rise and the modern young woman trying to follow her lead has its fans, but it’s no secret that the Julia Child section is just more inter…

Striking a chord: A selection of some music-themed gifts

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Music-related gifts are an easy choice this holiday season. Everyone likes music, right? Here are some outstanding record collections for lovers of rap, metal and pop, a pair of fascinating books and some clothes that help musicians in need.

Ideas for gifts worth keeping, or even passing down

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Some gifts, such as a candle or a bottle of wine, are great in the moment or for the short-term. Others make memorable keepsakes or are so personal they can't be re-gifted.

TikTok made you buy it: A selection of viral, gifty finds

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Look no further than TikTok and its pandemic-expanded ranks for unique holiday gifts, from the hot Halara athleisure dress to a miracle cleaning paste called The Pink Stuff, worthy of any neat freak's Christmas stocking.

Joe Pera reveals the secrets behind TV's quietest, most artful comedy

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

These are trying times, but we may take some comfort in the fact that a third season of "Joe Pera Talks With You" premiered Sunday on Adult Swim. That such a singular and delicate thing has survived, even thrived, in the roiling seas of television is a seemingly small but not inconsiderable …