Heathcliff

Heathcliff
0
0
0
0
0

Spain's Juan Carlos I offers cautionary tale for Charles III
Ap
AP

Spain's Juan Carlos I offers cautionary tale for Charles III

  • By JENNIFER O'MAHONY - Associated Press

A playboy past that was once brushed under the carpet, a popular son whose telegenic family threatens to eclipse his own star, and endless leaks about his private life: Spain’s Juan Carlos I can empathize with the lot of Britain’s Charles III. The former Spanish head of state, who abdicated in disgrace in 2014, serves as a warning for any European royal who wants their achievements on the throne, rather than torrid gossip, to be their lasting legacy. Following his second visit to Spain last month since relocating to Abu Dhabi, the ex-king has become an object of open hostility in some quarters of Spanish society. Juan Carlos I was not invited to Charles III’s coronation, and a publicly announced lunch with the British monarch failed to materialize last month.

Artists to Russia: ‘Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs’
Ap
AP

Artists to Russia: ‘Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs’

  • By MICHAEL CASEY and VASILISA STEPANENKO - Associated Press

An exhibit has opened in New Hampshire detailing the war in Ukraine through the eyes of eight Ukrainian artists. The war posters at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester have been displayed since Monday and portray dramatic events that have taken place since Russia invaded the country last year. Among them is an image of a rocket heading toward a theater, meant to show the attack on the Mariupol theater which left hundreds dead. There are also several posters commemorating famous Ukrainians who have died in the war. Others showcase everyday miseries of the conflict, like children studying in bomb shelters.

Ap
AP

Ex-Miss Florida pageant director goes to prison for fraud

  • AP

The Miss Florida pageant's former executive director has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization. Court records show Mary Wickersham was sentenced last Friday in Miami federal court. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud earlier this year. Wickersham, also known as Mary Sullivan, must pay $243,000 in restitution. She served as executive director of the Miss Florida Scholarship Program from 2002 to 2018, after which new leadership discovered financial irregularities. The program offers educational and financial assistance to women across the state, and each year the state winner goes on to compete in the Miss America pageant.

In 'Oppenheimer,' Cillian Murphy leads a Nolan epic
Ap
AP

In 'Oppenheimer,' Cillian Murphy leads a Nolan epic

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The day Christopher Nolan called Cillian Murphy about his new film, “Oppenheimer,” Murphy hung up the phone in disbelief. The Irish actor, though a regular presence in Nolan films going back almost two decades, has always been a supporting player. This time Nolan wanted him to lead. As Nolan said last week in Las Vegas, “Like it or not J. Robert Oppenheimer is the most important person who ever lived.” As with all Nolan endeavors, secrecy around “Oppenheimer,” which opens on July 21, is vitally important. Murphy says anything he says "will just seem a bit lame as compared to seeing this in an IMAX theater.”

Ap
AP

Samira Wiley has reasons for joining writers strike picket line: her wife, her Emmy

  • Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Emmy-winning actor Samira Wiley, known for her roles in the Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black" and Hulu's drama "The Handmaid's Tale," was among the many actors who joined picket lines in solidarity with writers on strike at major film and TV studios across the Los Angele…

Ap
AP

Soundgarden misses Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for 2nd time

  • Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)

SEATTLE — To borrow a lyric from a song Chris Cornell famously covered, sometimes all you need is just a little patience. For those hoping to see the late singer and his Soundgarden brethren enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, it's going to be a longer wait.

Elon Musk threatens to reassign NPR's Twitter account
Ap
AP

Elon Musk threatens to reassign NPR's Twitter account

  • By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS - AP Business Writer

Elon Musk threatened to reassign NPR’s Twitter account to “another company,” according to the non-profit news organization. NPR stopped tweeting from its main account after Twitter abruptly labeled NPR’s main account as “state-affiliated media” last month, a term that’s also been used to identify outlets controlled or heavily influenced by authoritarian governments. Twitter then changed the label to “government-funded media.” NPR said that both labels were inaccurate and undermined its credibility — noting the nonprofit news company operates independently of the U.S. government. The last tweets on NPR’s main account are from April 12 — when the news organization shared a thread of other places readers and listeners can find its journalism.