- Lorraine Ali Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Corn Nuts. Fotomat. A Truckasaurus rally.
- Jen Yamato Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Marsha Stephanie Blake logs onto the Zoom call looking like a million bucks. It's noon on a weekday in December and the "I'm Your Woman" actress is calling from New York, where among other things this year she's celebrated virtual movie premieres, attended protests, sewed masks for essential…
- Ashley Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The vast majority of my 2020 was spent on the sofa. I sheltered in place with sweat suits, snacks and soft woven blankets, and I watched more movies and TV shows than I ever thought I would.
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Fantasy and science fiction are perfect vehicles for humor, and better with it than without. Given that all imaginative fiction is imagined by humans from Earth — any that you will get to read or watch, anyway — it is always really about the world we live in. Ironic distance and satire come …
- Kevin Crust Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The visually poetic, observational nonfiction film "Sing Me a Song" follows a young Bhutanese monk named Peyangki as he personally experiences digital disruption. Constructed more like a coming-of-age drama than a documentary, it spins a fascinating tale of romantic melancholy played out aga…
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
TV production may have been wrecked in 2020, but 2021 promises a new vaccine, a new presidency and even some new shows.
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the 1960s British group Gerry and the Pacemakers that had such hits as “Ferry Cross the Mersey” and the song that became the anthem of Liverpool Football Club, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” has died. He was 78.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
In its second weekend in U.S. theaters, “Wonder Woman 1984” earned an estimated $5.5 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s a 67% drop for the superhero sequel, which is simultaneously playing on 2,151 screens and streaming free for HBO Max subscribers.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The ongoing controversy over the money left behind by Prince when he died without a will is heating up again after Internal Revenue Service calculations showed that executors of the rock star's estate undervalued it by 50%, or about $80 million.
BALTIMORE (AP) — A renowned Baltimore dirt bike rider who appeared in an HBO drama about the city's riding scene faces murder charges for the stabbing death of her partner on New Year's Day, police said.
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joan Micklin Silver, who forged a path for female directors and independent filmmakers with movies including “Hester Street” and “Crossing Delancey,” has died. She was 85.
PARIS (AP) — French police detained five people Saturday in an investigation into an underground New Year's Eve rave party that drew at least 2,500 people in western France despite a coronavirus curfew and other restrictions.
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By RON TODT Associated Press
-
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scores of costumed performers took to the streets of their south Philadelphia stomping grounds for a New Year’s celebration of Mummers tradition, far from the customary parade route and despite official cancellation of the annual event and a ban on large gatherings due to…
PARIS (AP) — Ravers at an underground, curfew-busting New Year’s Eve party that drew at least 2,500 people in western France attacked the police sent to shut them down, torching one police vehicle and injuring officers with volleys of bottles and stones, officials said Friday.
- By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
-
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami says politicians need to help reduce public uncertainty and fear over the coronavirus and gain people's support by speaking sincerely about the pandemic.
MILAN (AP) — Florence’s Uffizi Gallery is making available for viewing online 88 rarely displayed drawings of Dante’s “Divine Comedy” to mark the 700th anniversary in 2021 of the Italian poet’s death.