The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Playing James Madison's 2-century-old crystal flute last week earned Lizzo praise, criticism and, most recently, an invitation to tour the Founding Father's home in Montpelier, Vermont.
- AP
-
The Metropolitan Opera is expanding its live telecasts to direct-to-home streaming in areas that don’t have movie theater transmissions, among them Brazil and Italy. The Met launched its high-definition telecasts to movie theaters in December 2006 and plans 10 broadcasts per season. The company says operas will be available for streams in 171 countries and territories beyond the 50 who have had movie-theater access. The cost will be $10-$20 per opera, which will be available for replays in a seven-day window. English, Spanish and French subtitles will be available for the streams.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — With Squeeze, Glenn Tilbrook can make a living just fine courtesy of the band’s enduring, hook-laden songs from the 1970s and 1980s like “Tempted” and “Up the Junction.” The band, in fact, played to packed crowds in Atlanta a year ago co-headlining with Hall & Oates and in prep…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Dream, the YouTube star who has built a 30-million subscriber following playing Minecraft, has finally revealed his face to his legion of followers.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
When director Joe Mantegna and actor Ronnie Marmo introduced their one-man show “I’m Not a Comedian ... I’m Lenny Bruce” to lower Manhattan in 2019, they thought it important, just like the performer whose life inspired the play, to use the racially charged “N-Word,” even though it sometimes…
- AP
-
Bono’s next tour will be without U2 or a new album to support. He will, instead, be promoting his memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which comes out Nov. 1. Live Nation and Penguin Random House announced Monday that the 62-year-old superstar will visit 14 cities in November, starting at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan on Nov. 2 and ending Nov. 28 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid. Other stops include the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the 3Olympia Theatre in Bono’s native Dublin.
- By GRETCHEN EHLKE - Associated Press
-
Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, recording artist, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday. The younger Locke said his father, who had been performing at the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills, suffered a fatal asthma attack at his hotel. According to his website, Locke performed for nearly 40 years to hundreds of thousands of people in more than 90 countries at performing art centers, schools, universities, state and national parks, monuments and powwows.
- AP
-
Ringo Starr has cancelled shows in North America after the former Beatles drummer tested positive for COVID-19. The 82-year-old cancelled performances Sunday at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, and Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota, citing illness. On Monday a spokesperson confirmed that Starr and his All-Starr band would be cancelling five more shows in Canada after the former Beatle caught the coronavirus. A statement said Starr is “recovering at home.” he five Canadian shows cancelled included Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Lethbridge in Alberta; as well as arenas in Abbotsford and Penticton in British Columbia. The rest of his tour will remain on hold while Starr recovers.
- By ANITA SNOW - Associated Press
-
Acclaimed author Celeste Ng takes us into a dystopian future where people are judged on their embrace of American “customs and traditions” and people of Asian descent are viewed with suspicion, even hate. Noah is a boy living alone with his father after his mother, a Chinese American poet, has left, her whereabouts unknown. The father stacks a dwindling supply of books at the university library, but their only books at home are dictionaries. Although father and son don't talk about her, the boy can't stop thinking of his mother after he receives a mysterious drawing of cats.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The romance that has long been teased in "House of the Dragon" is finally official.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The “Black Panther” franchise has revealed only about thing for sure about its new titular hero.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
DETROIT — The air is crispy, the leaves are turning and jack-o'-lanterns are starting to show up on front porches.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
BOSTON — A girl walks home alone at night in writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour’s latest, return-to-form outing “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.” In the first 15 minutes, Amirpour (“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”) reminds us why she is one of our most talented filmmakers.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
-
LAS VEGAS — David Blaine tells us, near the start of his production at The Theatre at Resorts World: Whatever our vision of a Las Vegas magic show is, this isn’t it.
- Ed Stockly - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Emmy-winning Canadian comedy “Schitt’s Creek” has left Netflix, but it will be available on rival streaming service Hulu starting Monday. The change appeared on the schedules of both streaming services this month.
- By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press
-
Don’t be fooled by the fact that this slim new volume from Elizabeth McCracken has the words “a novel” on the cover. It’s a memoir. Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill says “The Hero of This Book” is simple and lovely, with McCracken’s easy prose a joy to read. The narrator is in London 10 months after her mother’s death to revisit places they loved together while reflecting on their relationship. She is processing her own grief and honoring her mother’s life, even if the subject — her hero — would assuredly have scoffed at the idea.
- Richard Johnson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — It took a hurricane to get Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen back together again in the same state.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When "Saturday Night Live" returned this weekend for its 48th season, the grandaddy of all sketch shows ripped itself apart before anyone else could. In a cold open, host Miles Teller and cast member Andrew Dismukes played Peyton and Eli Manning, hosts of ESPN's "ManningCast." But instead of…
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Oct. 9-15 include actor Hugh Jackman, TV host Chris Wallace and singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town. Singer Ginuwine turns 52, comedian Jay Pharoah from “Saturday Night Live” hits 35 and actor Kate Walsh from “Private Practice” turns 55. Two Van Halen singers have birthdays during the week when David Lee Roth turns 68 on Oct. 10 and Sammy Hagar turns 75 three days later. Other musicians with big days include singer Jackson Browne, rapper Cardi B and singer Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates. Actor-TV personality Actor Mario Lopez turns 49 and director Steve McQueen hits 53.
- By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press
-
When Liz Rocher was a Black child growing up in a fading industrial town, one of her childhood friends was kidnapped and murdered. Now, as she reluctantly returns to her hometown for a wedding, another Black girl is taken. Determined to bring the child home, Liz gradually discovers that a Black girl has been murdered in the town every year for generations. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says “Jackal,” Erin E. Adams’s debut novel, is a mashup of mystery and horror genres with a real monster for a villain. He calls the book an exquisitely written metaphor for race and class hatreds in America.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Even when they’re playing horrible villains, actors aim to understand them. Actress Joanne Froggatt, best known as the earnest maid Anna from “Downton Abbey,” says she tries to reach inside the evildoers she portrays.
- Lydia Beyoud - Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
Kim Kardashian will pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that she broke US rules by touting a crypto token without disclosing she was paid for the promotion.