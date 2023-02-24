- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In September 1985, Tennessee authorities discovered the body of Andrew Carter Thornton II, a former narcotics officer turned drug smuggler who had fallen to his death from a plane. The bags full of cocaine he was transporting into the country took longer to recover. By the time the illicit c…
My worst moment: Hope Davis and the enormous sweaty balls of sweater fuzz stuck to her underarms during an audition
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
There’s something Shakespearean about the character Hope Davis plays on the Showtime drama “Your Honor.” As the wife of a crime boss, “she’s a Lady Macbeth and she’s very frustrated with how her husband is executing things, so she gets her hands dirty,” said Davis. “It’s really delicious to …
- Korie Dean - The News & Observer (Raleigh) (TNS)
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is no stranger to onscreen depictions, but perhaps no show has drummed up as many jokes or questions as “Outer Banks.”
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — When the U.S. Senate held hearings last month on the Taylor Swift-Ticketmaster fiasco, the consensus on Capitol Hill was overwhelmingly Taylor Swift, good, Ticketmaster, bad.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — As the sun sets on a balmy February afternoon in West Hollywood, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter known as SZA has just wrapped her second photo shoot of the day, inside a historic three-story house off Sunset Boulevard. She wears rainbow chakra beads around her neck and rh…
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
The creator of the hit HBO series “Succession” says the upcoming fourth season will be its last. Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker in a piece posted online Thursday that he wanted the show’s many fans to know the end was approaching. Armstrong, who has won multiple Emmys for the series, says he likes the idea of fans going into the upcoming season knowing the end is near. HBO confirms the fourth season, which premieres next month, will be the show's last. “Succession” follows a wealthy family that owns a major media conglomerate and struggles to maintain its power. It won best drama series at the Emmys in 2020 and 2022.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
HBO Max has ordered a TV spinoff of the blockbuster "It" film franchise, the streaming giant announced Thursday.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jean Smart brought attention to American Heart Month by revealing Thursday that she's recovering from a recent heart procedure.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
A great work of cinema has more to offer than its surface narrative; look deeper into it, and the viewer will find metaphors and themes meriting thought and discussion.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Yes, there’s a giant bear and, yes, it does a ton of coke. And, yes, just as you probably suspected, the movie blows, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. He writes Hollywood has officially sunk very low with “Cocaine Bear,” way past other films where the title alone is all you need to know, like “Snakes on a Plane” or “Sharknado.” Aping other genres of filmmaking, this one never finds its own voice or a way to integrate the ultra-violence with the dark comedy. If you think it’s hysterical to see a bear do a bump off a severed leg, by all means, go. The R-rated mess hits theaters Friday.
- By ELISE RYAN - Associated Press
The title for Gracie Abrams’ debut album is referenced early in its opening track, “The Best.” She admits: “You’re the worst of my crimes/You fell hard/ I thought, ‘good riddance.’” As the music intensifies, so do the depths of her admissions. Those confessions set the tone for the album, writes Associated Press reviewer Elise Ryan. The album is co-written and produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner and his collaboration brings a stripped back direction to many tracks, evident in the emotive acoustics of “Amelie” and “This is What the Drugs Are For.” “Good Riddance” is out Friday.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
It gives me no pleasure to hate on “Cocaine Bear.” The director Elizabeth Banks (”Pitch Perfect 2,” the “Charlie’s Angels” reboot) isn’t the chief problem, even if her mashup of dismemberment, mugging and dubious heartwarming is this month’s working definition of “tonal problems.” But with t…
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
Nearly two decades after his classic “Confessions” album, Usher is spilling more of his inner thoughts. The multi-hyphenate megastar is aiming to become a member of the EGOT club before his career ends, referring to the rare entertainers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. The R&B singer made the admission while discussing newly added dates for his “Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency” show. In addition to showcasing hits from his massive catalog, Usher’s Las Vegas residency celebrates the 25th anniversary of his 1997 sophomore album “My Way” which catapulted him into stardom. The eight-time Grammy winner is also prepping a new album.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Eleri Ward had Stephen Sondheim’s “Every Day a Little Death” stuck in her head. She recorded a video on her iPhone and posted it to Instagram nearly four years ago, kicking off a career that wound through TikTok, a recording contract, touring with Josh Groban and now the release of her second indie-folk CD of Sondheim covers. “Keep a Tender Distance" will be released Friday. Ward is currently in the midst of a winter/spring solo tour with dates across the U.S. She also made her off-Broadway debut last fall as a swing in “Only Gold.”
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Paris Hilton wanted to keep her baby's name a secret, but television host Ellen DeGeneres beat her to the punch.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape, sexual assault conviction in LA, 3 years after NYC conviction
- AP
The live-action shorts: Playful Christmas tales, fraternal friction, a 'visual poem' and social strife
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The 2023 Oscar-nominated live-action shorts are highlighted by fascinating choices by a promising group of filmmakers, whether lacing environments with hidden meanings, fashioning a visual poem, letting Buster Keaton crash into harsh social reality, calmly observing character comedy or havin…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Super Bowl LVII halftime show was clearly not enough for Rihanna and certainly not enough for her Navy of fans. The music superstar and her newly revealed baby bump will take the stage at the 95th Academy Awards next month to perform her Oscar-nominated song "Lift Me Up," s…
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
This year's Oscar-nominated short documentaries are remarkably varied, revisiting our recent political history, examining the roots of terrorism at home and sharing snapshots of a young person's development. Even the two nature-based entries wildly differ in approach and tone.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
John Schneider paid tribute Wednesday to his wife, Alicia Allain, who died Tuesday after a battle with breast cancer. She was 53.