Heathcliff

Heathcliff
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

How a music desert in the Southwest became a major festival destination

  • Jason Bracelin - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)

LAS VEGAS — It all began late in April, when an army of Rosie the Riveter, Betty Page and Arthur Fonzarelli look-a-likes stormed The Orleans with an arsenal of vintage cars, vintage threads and vintage rock ‘n’ roll, turning the casino grounds into a boozy recreation of the “Happy Days” set …

Trump forum a big test for CNN, moderator Kaitlan Collins
Ap
AP

Trump forum a big test for CNN, moderator Kaitlan Collins

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

Donald Trump's town hall forum on CNN on Wednesday is the first major TV event of the 2024 presidential campaign, and a big test for the chosen moderator, Kaitlan Collins. The former White House correspondent and now-morning show host must juggle questions from an audience of Republican primary voters, her own follow-ups and the need to fact-check false statements. Meanwhile, many Democrats think the former president shouldn't get the prime-time platform, while there are Republicans who think Trump will never get a fair shake on the network he denigrated as “fake news” while president. CNN says it is part of its long-standing tradition of candidate forums.

Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals
Ap
AP

Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals

  • By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press

It could be the day for the petit basset griffon Vendéen named for Buddy Holly. Or the Pekingese could notch his breed’s third Westminster Kennel Club dog show win in little over a decade. And what about the French bulldog that nearly won last year? Or will the best in show ribbon go to ... Ribbon? Buddy Holly the PBGV, Rummie the Peke, Winston the Frenchie and Ribbon the Australian shepherd are headed to the Westminster Kennel Club dog show finals Tuesday, along with three other finalists yet to be chosen.

Ap
AP

Grace Bumbry, trailblazing opera star, dies at 86

  • Staff report - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)

ST. LOUIS — Grace Bumbry, the St. Louis-born mezzo-soprano who rocked the operatic world as the rich-voiced "Black Venus" of Bayreuth in 1961, died May 7, 2023, at age 86 in Vienna. She had been hospitalized following a stroke. One of the great voices of the 20th century, she had a wide voca…

Mac DeMarco on fame and why he indulged on a 199-song album
Ap
AP

Mac DeMarco on fame and why he indulged on a 199-song album

  • By KRYSTA FAURIA - Associated Press

Often dubbed the prince of indie music, Mac DeMarco has built a devoted fanbase through his mix of distinct slacker rock and being unafraid to show off his endearingly offbeat personality. His latest release — a nine-hour, 199-song album — has confounded and stunned fans and critics alike. But for DeMarco, it was a way to reach his next creative phase. DeMarco, in his first interview since “One Wayne G” was released, tells The Associated Press that the album is essentially a self-portrait of the last five years of his life. He says it was a way to subvert modern expectations of what an album release looks like, and give space to songs he cared about.

Review: 2 die at confluence of race, disinformation and guns
Ap
AP

Review: 2 die at confluence of race, disinformation and guns

  • By JEFF ROWE - Associated Press

At the meeting place of racial tension, social media and guns, the outcome almost always is bad. In “The Lost Sons of Omaha,” Joe Sexton details how the lives of two men, one Black and one white, intersected tragically in the tumult that seized Omaha and other American cities after a white Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, a Black man, by kneeling on his neck. Associated Press reviewer Jeff Rowe says ultimately, it was social media falsehoods and Americans’ penchant for guns as the final arbiter that killed James Scurlock and later, Jake Gardner. “The Lost Sons of Omaha” publishes Tuesday.