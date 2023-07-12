Jurors in a Michigan court have begun deliberations in a dispute over the final will of music superstar Aretha Franklin. Lawyers for two of her sons urged jurors to declare a 2014 document as valid. They say it makes no difference that the papers were found in a couch in Franklin's living room, months after she died. Franklin, known as the Queen of Soul, did not leave behind a formal, typewritten will when she died in 2018 at age 76. But two documents, with scribbles and hard-to-decipher passages, suddenly emerged in 2019 when a niece was scouring the home for records. Another son believes an earlier 2010 will should control the estate.