Heathcliff

Heathcliff
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

'I'm not going to make $1': The director of 'Sound of Freedom' breaks his silence

  • Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Sound of Freedom" is the surprise box-office hit of the summer — and the latest cause du jour in the far right's culture war against the mainstream media. The thriller, from director and screenwriter Alejandro Monteverde, follows the journey of a rogue Homeland Security agent, Tim Ballard (…

Ap
AP

Will a Minneapolis filmmaker say yes to her spirit guides and become a Hmong shaman?

  • Auds Jenkins - Star Tribune (TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS — When the shaman said it was time, Joua Lee Grande handed her camera to her teenage brother and took her place before the altar. Seated on the shaman's wooden bench in her parents' cramped north Minneapolis living room with a pair of ceremonial bells on her fingers and a black v…

Ap
AP

Longtime Louisville public radio host Rick Howlett has died at 62

  • AP

Veteran broadcast news journalist and longtime WFPL-FM host Rick Howlett has died. He was 62.  Louisville Public Media president and CEO Stephen George says Howlett died Saturday surrounded by family. Howlett began his career as a Kentucky newscaster in 1984 and joined Louisville Public Media in 2001. The station reports he hosted the midday newscast and a weekly talk show that he co-created in 2019. The station described Howlett as a trusted voice who will be remembered "for his kindness, intelligence, humor and professionalism.” Howlett was diagnosed with esophageal cancer last year. He is survived by his wife and son.

Music Review: Gregory Alan Isakov returns with understated style and grace on 'Appaloosa Bones'
Ap
AP

Music Review: Gregory Alan Isakov returns with understated style and grace on 'Appaloosa Bones'

  • By SCOTT STROUD - Associated Press

Gregory Alan Isakov is the artist most likely to make you remind yourself who that is, writes Scott Stroud of The Associated Press. His music is so sweetly and gently understated that it’s sometimes easy to forget the source. On “Appaloosa Bones,” Isakov’s first new album in five years, he only adds to the mystical aura he created in his earlier work. His new songs are relentlessly majestic, invariably soothing. There’s enough beauty in them to work as background music but enough substance to reward listeners who lean in more actively. It's simple, straightforward, and utterly evocative.

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 20-26
Ap
AP

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 20-26

  • By The Associated Press

Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Aug. 20-26 include actor Keke Palmer, singer-actor Demi Lovato and bandleader Branford Marsalis. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle turns 50, musician Elvis Costello hits 69 and director Tim Burton reaches 65. Other celebs with big days include TV chef Rachael Ray, musician Kacey Musgraves and “Today” show weatherman Al Roker. Actor Andrew Garfield turns 40, singer Robert Plant who led Led Zeppelin hits 75 and actor Ke Huy Quan from “Everything Everywhere All at Once" reaches 53. Other birthday wishes are for celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis, comedian Kristen Wiig and singer Julian Casablancas of The Strokes.

Book Review: Small-town politics and big family drama drive crime thriller 'Where the Dead Sleep'
Ap
AP

Book Review: Small-town politics and big family drama drive crime thriller 'Where the Dead Sleep'

  • By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press

Bill is found dead in his bed with two bullets in him and a wife who heard only one shot and didn’t see anything. But the case gets stranger: Bill’s wife, Carrie, is the sister of his ex-wife, Sherri. And the family drama doesn’t end there. Joshua Moehling's sequel to the Ben Packard series, “Where the Dead Sleep,” is packed with big family drama and small-town politics. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says if you think you’ve got the mystery solved in the first few chapters, you’re dead wrong. “Where the Dead Sleep” is scheduled for release on Tuesday from Poisoned Pen Press.

Author-illustrator Loren Long, who has worked with Barack Obama among others, has 6-figure book deal
Ap
AP

Author-illustrator Loren Long, who has worked with Barack Obama among others, has 6-figure book deal

  • AP

The illustrator of bestselling children’s books by former President Barack Obama, Madonna and poet Amanda Gorman has a six-figure deal with a Macmillan imprint for two of his own projects. Loren Long’s first book under his new contract is “The Yellow Bus,” scheduled for June 2024. Besides working on Obama’s “Of Thee I Sing,” Madonna’s “Mr. Peabody’s Apples” and Gorman’s “Change Sings,” Long has written and illustrated the popular series about Otis the tractor, including “Otis and the Kittens,” “Otis and the Scarecrow” and “Otis and the Tornado.”  Apple TV is planning an animated series based on the Otis books.

Chance the Rapper to make Apple store appearance in Chicago to discuss career and impact of hip-hop
Ap
AP

Chance the Rapper to make Apple store appearance in Chicago to discuss career and impact of hip-hop

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

Chance the Rapper will take Apple store customers in Chicago on his hip-hop journey as part of an audio series to celebrate the genre’s 50th anniversary. The technology company announced Monday that Chance the Rapper will discuss becoming a rap star at the Apple Michigan Avenue location in his hometown. He’ll make the appearance at the retail store Wednesday during an event hosted by Today at Apple, which offers free in-store educational sessions for devices. The Grammy winner expects to discuss the impact hip-hop had on his life including his venture as an independent artist and  the 10th anniversary of his critically-acclaimed “Acid Rap” mixtape.

Ap
AP

CNN revamps schedule, with new roles for Phillip, Coates, Wallace and Amanpour

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

CNN is making dramatic changes to its lineup, with new roles for Abby Phillip, Laura Coates and news veterans Christiane Amanpour and Chris Wallace. Phillip and Coates will host back-to-back weeknight shows starting at 10 p.m. Eastern. They join Erin Burnett and Kaitlan Collins to give CNN a weeknight lineup hosted entirely by women, with the exception of Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m. Amanpour, who has hosted a show on CNN International but hasn't been seen much on the domestic network, will host a new Saturday morning show. Wallace, formerly of Fox News, will host a live topical hour on Saturdays.