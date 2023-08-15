The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In the wee hours one spring day last year, a situation was unfolding just off Cairns, Australia, inside the Northern Sun luxury super yacht that’s at the center of Bravo’s “Below Deck Down Under.”
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Sound of Freedom" is the surprise box-office hit of the summer — and the latest cause du jour in the far right's culture war against the mainstream media. The thriller, from director and screenwriter Alejandro Monteverde, follows the journey of a rogue Homeland Security agent, Tim Ballard (…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Blake Shelton’s days on “The Voice” came to an end months ago, but the country star is still platforming rising talent — this time it’s his stepson, Kingston Rossdale.
- Gannon Hanevold - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — Lewis McCaleb is learning to wear his crown.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jennifer Lopez recently danced the night away at a nightclub in Capri, Italy, where she treated guests to a surprise performance of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
While reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving time in federal prison, their loved ones and “Chrisley Knows Best” co-stars will star in a new series.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Clarence Avant, the influential music industry veteran and record producer known as “the Black Godfather,” was saluted Monday as a savvy dealmaker whose wisdom and compassion influenced generations of musicians — and politicians.
- New York Daily News - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Former “Big Brother” contestant Luke Valentine doesn’t seem very sorry about using the N-word on the show.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — Tommy Davidson will forever be known as one of the key members of the venerable Fox sketch show “In Living Color” in the early 1990s, offering hilarious impressions of M.C. Hammer and Michael Jackson.
- Jami Ganz and Jager Weatherby - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Despite battling terminal prostate cancer, Duran Duran alum Andy Taylor says he has been able to prolong his life for five more years thanks to an innovative new drug he recently started taking.
- Auds Jenkins - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — When the shaman said it was time, Joua Lee Grande handed her camera to her teenage brother and took her place before the altar. Seated on the shaman's wooden bench in her parents' cramped north Minneapolis living room with a pair of ceremonial bells on her fingers and a black v…
CNN overhauls its program lineup with new shows for Abby Phillip, Chris Wallace and Christiane Amanpour
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Following a year of turmoil in the executive suite and declining ratings, CNN is overhauling its program lineup.
- AP
-
Veteran broadcast news journalist and longtime WFPL-FM host Rick Howlett has died. He was 62. Louisville Public Media president and CEO Stephen George says Howlett died Saturday surrounded by family. Howlett began his career as a Kentucky newscaster in 1984 and joined Louisville Public Media in 2001. The station reports he hosted the midday newscast and a weekly talk show that he co-created in 2019. The station described Howlett as a trusted voice who will be remembered "for his kindness, intelligence, humor and professionalism.” Howlett was diagnosed with esophageal cancer last year. He is survived by his wife and son.
- By SCOTT STROUD - Associated Press
-
Gregory Alan Isakov is the artist most likely to make you remind yourself who that is, writes Scott Stroud of The Associated Press. His music is so sweetly and gently understated that it’s sometimes easy to forget the source. On “Appaloosa Bones,” Isakov’s first new album in five years, he only adds to the mystical aura he created in his earlier work. His new songs are relentlessly majestic, invariably soothing. There’s enough beauty in them to work as background music but enough substance to reward listeners who lean in more actively. It's simple, straightforward, and utterly evocative.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Christina Hall is speaking out after her parents finally made it to safety amid the deadly wildfires devastating the Hawaiian island of Maui — and particularly the historic town of Lahaina — to which she has personal ties.
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Aug. 20-26 include actor Keke Palmer, singer-actor Demi Lovato and bandleader Branford Marsalis. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle turns 50, musician Elvis Costello hits 69 and director Tim Burton reaches 65. Other celebs with big days include TV chef Rachael Ray, musician Kacey Musgraves and “Today” show weatherman Al Roker. Actor Andrew Garfield turns 40, singer Robert Plant who led Led Zeppelin hits 75 and actor Ke Huy Quan from “Everything Everywhere All at Once" reaches 53. Other birthday wishes are for celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis, comedian Kristen Wiig and singer Julian Casablancas of The Strokes.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Dave Grohl was the ultimate pretender this weekend while acting like he didn’t know Michael Bublé was going to join him onstage during Foo Fighters’ Outside Lands set.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Clarence Avant was gruff. He was, by all accounts, foul-mouthed and plain-spoken. But he lived a life that was about opening doors, finding talent, making connections, striking deals, solving problems and getting people the money they were worth.
TV Tinsel: Iain De Caestecker will talk about his new kingly role, but don't ask him to speak publicly
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Actor Iain De Caestecker doesn’t mind wielding an arming-sword in an attack of armor-clad enemies, but don’t ask him to speak in public. It’s hard to imagine that someone who’s been acting since he was a child would harbor that fear.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
-
Bill is found dead in his bed with two bullets in him and a wife who heard only one shot and didn’t see anything. But the case gets stranger: Bill’s wife, Carrie, is the sister of his ex-wife, Sherri. And the family drama doesn’t end there. Joshua Moehling's sequel to the Ben Packard series, “Where the Dead Sleep,” is packed with big family drama and small-town politics. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says if you think you’ve got the mystery solved in the first few chapters, you’re dead wrong. “Where the Dead Sleep” is scheduled for release on Tuesday from Poisoned Pen Press.
Author-illustrator Loren Long, who has worked with Barack Obama among others, has 6-figure book deal
- AP
-
The illustrator of bestselling children’s books by former President Barack Obama, Madonna and poet Amanda Gorman has a six-figure deal with a Macmillan imprint for two of his own projects. Loren Long’s first book under his new contract is “The Yellow Bus,” scheduled for June 2024. Besides working on Obama’s “Of Thee I Sing,” Madonna’s “Mr. Peabody’s Apples” and Gorman’s “Change Sings,” Long has written and illustrated the popular series about Otis the tractor, including “Otis and the Kittens,” “Otis and the Scarecrow” and “Otis and the Tornado.” Apple TV is planning an animated series based on the Otis books.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Chance the Rapper will take Apple store customers in Chicago on his hip-hop journey as part of an audio series to celebrate the genre’s 50th anniversary. The technology company announced Monday that Chance the Rapper will discuss becoming a rap star at the Apple Michigan Avenue location in his hometown. He’ll make the appearance at the retail store Wednesday during an event hosted by Today at Apple, which offers free in-store educational sessions for devices. The Grammy winner expects to discuss the impact hip-hop had on his life including his venture as an independent artist and the 10th anniversary of his critically-acclaimed “Acid Rap” mixtape.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
CNN is making dramatic changes to its lineup, with new roles for Abby Phillip, Laura Coates and news veterans Christiane Amanpour and Chris Wallace. Phillip and Coates will host back-to-back weeknight shows starting at 10 p.m. Eastern. They join Erin Burnett and Kaitlan Collins to give CNN a weeknight lineup hosted entirely by women, with the exception of Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m. Amanpour, who has hosted a show on CNN International but hasn't been seen much on the domestic network, will host a new Saturday morning show. Wallace, formerly of Fox News, will host a live topical hour on Saturdays.