BEIJING (AP) — China is complaining anew about recent reporting by the BBC, days after summoning the British ambassador to Beijing to register displeasure over a recent article she penned defending press freedom.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adele will share custody of her 8-year-old son and won't be paying child support to her now-ex-husband Simon Konecki, according to divorce documents obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.
NEW YORK (AP) — Thank you, Oprah!
Naya Rivera's father accused Ryan Murphy on Tuesday of failing to set up a promised scholarship fund for the "Glee" actress' son following her drowning death last July. The writer-producer responded soon after to dispute that claim.
For the first time since 1991, the Recording Academy's affiliated charity MusiCares will not honor a Person of the Year nor throw its annual gala event in the run-up to the Grammys. That's no huge surprise — COVID-19 threw pop music's awards season into chaos, right along with the live music…
The National Hockey League and ESPN are together again: The two sides announced a seven-year agreement Wednesday beginning next season that includes four Stanley Cup Finals, the NHL All-Star game and comprehensive streaming rights.
‘The Crown’ creator has no plans to include Meghan Markle and Prince Harry before landmark series ends
Fans of Netflix’s “The Crown” shouldn’t expect to see any of the current-day drama regarding the British monarchy on the popular series.
Meghan Markle has filed a complaint to broadcaster ITV after former “Good Morning Britain” anchor Piers Morgan made disparaging comments about the Duchess of Sussex and her mental health.
There’s much more royal court in store for CBS.
A newly unemployed Piers Morgan still doesn’t believe Meghan Markle, he felt the need to make known Wednesday.
The murky and illogical territory of dreams and nightmares has always provided fertile ground for filmmakers. Not only can your imagination run wild on screen, but there’s even less of an expectation that it make any sense in the end. How could a creative soul resist?
Anthony Scott Burns' "Come True" is a can-do, low-budget, sci-fi horror at its most inventive — and especially rewarding for the Jung at heart.
Whether you know it or not, you've heard John Beasley play. He's a shape-shifting pianist, arranger, composer and session musician, and his mark can be found on a mix-and-match volume of projects known by millions.
LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, complained to Britain’s ITV about presenter Piers Morgan’s comments on her interview with Oprah Winfrey, the channel’s news operation reported.
So Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, did a little interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired this past Sunday. They dropped a few bombshells, blew a little dust off the ol' royal family. And you — you missed it?
Lake Street Dive, “Obviously” (Nonesuch Records)
Here’s a selection of the best new family-friendly streaming releases this week:
NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran news anchor Nancy Grace will host a weekly program on Fox Nation tied to the return of “America's Most Wanted.”
‘Long Weekend’ writer-director Steve Basilone shares how his own heartache inspired movie filled with hope
Hope can emerge from heartache.
Like an innocuous kid version of “The Purge,” Miguel Arteta's “Yes Day” imagines an annual 24-hour holiday of lawlessness.