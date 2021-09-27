Heathcliff

‘Dear White People’ sings a solemn farewell song in musical final season

  • Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)

“Dear White People” star John Patrick Amedori compared the show’s final season to zooming a spoon into a child’s mouth like an airplane. The trick for talking about topics as sensitive as those covered in Netflix’s Ivy League dramedy is to make it entertaining.

Here is the 2021 Tony Awards winners list

  • Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Alanis Morrissette and Diablo Cody’s “Jagged Little Pill” head into the 74th Tony Awards on Sunday with a leading 15 nominations, followed by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (14 nominations), “Slave Play” (12) and “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” (12).

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office
  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 location…

Indianapolis' Kurt Vonnegut museum named Literary Landmark

  • Indianapolis Business Journal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis museum that documents the life and writings of novelist Kurt Vonnegut has been named Indiana’s first-ever Literary Landmark by a national group.

Baltimore street artist Reed Bmore is wired for success
  • By MARY CAROLE MCCAULEY, The Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE (AP) — The street artist known as Reed Bmore is accustomed to seeing his pieces fly high over the heads of the public as the ingenious wire sculptures dangle — cheekily, if illicitly — from light fixture and traffic signal power cables.

Tony Awards and TV special hope to be the jab Broadway needs
  • By MARK KENNEDY - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Oscars, Grammys, Emmys and Golden Globes have all held their ceremonies during the pandemic. Now it's time for the Tony Awards, celebrating an art form that really needs the boost — live theater.

Traveling Frida Kahlo exhibition comes to Louisiana gallery
  • By MAKENZIE BOUCHER, The Times

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Walking down the recently waxed floors of the R.W. Norton Art Gallery, the eyes are drawn to the vibrant blue and yellow embroidered piece that elegantly hangs at the end of the corridor.

Women win top awards at San Sebastian film festival
  • AP

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Female actors and filmmakers swept the top awards at the San Sebastian film festival on Saturday, with the Golden Shell for the best film going to “Blue Moon" ("Crai Nou”) by Romanian director Alina Grigore.