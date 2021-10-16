Heathcliff

Entertainment
AP

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.

Entertainment
AP

Review: The marvelous Japanese trilogy 'Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy' is well worth a spin

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Mysterious doublings tend to occur and recur in the work of the brilliant Japanese writer-director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, one of the most exciting filmmaking talents to emerge in recent years. His work, which came to international prominence with his epically intimate ensemble drama "Happy Hour"…

Van Gogh artwork looted by Nazis to be auctioned in New York
National
AP

Van Gogh artwork looted by Nazis to be auctioned in New York

  • By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A watercolor by Vincent van Gogh that was seized by the Nazis during World War II will be sold next month at auction in New York, where it is expected to fetch a price of $20 million or more, the auction house Christie's announced.

Entertainment
AP

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

  • AP

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 18, 2021 :

Entertainment
AP

Netflix takes a hit over fallout from Chappelle special

  • Wendy Lee and Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — After getting blowback on Twitter, the social media team behind Netflix’s Twitter handle for LGBTQ+ storytelling unleashed their frustration, saying “this week f—ing sucks.”

Entertainment
AP

Review: Ridley Scott's epic 'The Last Duel' rebukes the patriarchy in every era

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Toward the end of Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel," an epic evisceration of bad men and worse hair, a court official argues that a woman must experience sexual pleasure in order to conceive a child. "A rape," he concludes, "cannot cause a pregnancy." That's your cue to scoff at the dire intell…