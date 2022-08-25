- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Not long after former child actor Jennette McCurdy ignited new allegations against Nickelodeon, the children’s television network is feeling the heat again.
The late “Star Trek” star Nichelle Nichols will travel to the final frontier, one last time.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — David Copperfield is performing a show after the show backstage at his eponymous theater at MGM Grand. It’s a meet and greet for a small group of VIPs and invited guests. Many are tourists and conventioneers, wowed after seeing Copperfield perform for the first time.
- AP
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. She filed a petition to end the marriage last week in a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the couple owns a home. The 76-year-old star of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises and the 54-year-old businesswoman and former model married in London in 1997. It was the third marriage for him, the first for her. They have three daughters together, but all are adults, so there are no custody issues to resolve. They had dated for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s before breaking up and reconciling.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
Do you really, really like stories?
- By The Associated Press
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Joe E. Tata, the actor who famously played the Peach Pit’s wise owner Nat Bussichio in the 1990s drama “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has died at age 85.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Another longtime cast member is leaving the “Law & Order” franchise.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
There are no capes or tights in "Samaritan," a superhero movie that doesn't subscribe to the rules of modern superhero movies.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Snoop Dogg and Eminem are ready to bring a new reality to the MTV Video Music Awards.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Fox News host Sean Hannity is upset that the Biden administration’s efforts to alleviate student loan debt will benefit people on his staff who went to college.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Apparently some people are getting the chance to see "Batgirl" after all.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, the "Dancing With the Stars" pro dancers who got engaged on national television in 2016, have reportedly separated after four years of marriage.
Glen Powell feared ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ would be ‘derivative’ of the original: ‘There are a lot of ways to fail’
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
He had the need, the need to fulfill expectations.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rapper Lil Tjay updated his fans on his condition Wednesday on social media for the first time since he was shot in New Jersey in June.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lourdes Leon is following in her mother Madonna's footsteps by making new music under a single name.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Tennessee domestic assault case involving singer Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney has been dismissed.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
"The Patient" isn't the only series to burrow into a therapist's head. "The Bob Newhart Show," "The Sopranos" and "In Treatment" all featured psychologists or psychiatrists who could benefit from their own time on the couch.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Joni Mitchell is a Grammy winner, Kennedy Center Honors recipient and now? A doctor.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Bill Kramer has been thinking about the future of the Oscars since the day he was named CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences earlier this summer. He’s already deep in talks with ABC and is committed to having a host again in 2023. And he’s especially ready to “move forward” from the slap at the 2022 event to an Oscars that celebrates cinema. He spoke to a small group of reporters this week in a wide-ranging conversation that touched on topics including the show, the diversity of the academy's membership and revenue streams.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nick Cannon announced Wednesday that he is expecting a third child with Brittany Bell and his ninth child overall.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Pick your mentors carefully: Without any overt lectures or lesson plans for the audience, that’s the ink- and blood-stained takeaway in “Funny Pages,” a bracingly harsh coming-of-age comedy from a debut feature filmmaker.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — It’s good news for Bad Bunny fans.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels and Tracy Morgan all enabled Horatio Sanz’s assault of an underage fan, according to the woman’s attorneys.
John Boyega wants to play characters different from himself: ‘We have to change ourselves to become somebody else’
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
John Boyega likes to change up the script.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After Muhammad Ali, there is no boxer who has made a greater mark on popular culture, for better or worse, than Mike Tyson.
- By The Associated Press
USA Today Best-Selling Books for the week ending 8/21/2022
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As the follow-up to his groundbreaking "Mad Max: Fury Road," the high-energy desert chase action movie that won six Oscars, Australian filmmaker George Miller is set to surprise audiences again with "Three Thousand Years of Longing."
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Anticipation has been growing all year for one of the fall’s likeliest bestsellers, Colleen Hoover’s “It Starts With Us.” Hoover’s admirers — some call themselves CoHorts — have been so excited that she broke a personal rule not to let outside influences determine her next book. Hoover’s new work is a sequel to her still-bestsellling “It Ends With Us.” It should help extend what has been another solid year for the book industry. Booksellers are looking forward to a mix of commercial favorites such as Hoover, Anthony Horowitz and Veronica Roth alongside what Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt calls a “really strong” lineup of literary releases.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Euphoria" will be one teen short when it returns for Season 3.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Like pretty much everybody else in the world, Sean and Sara Watkins were blown away by Joni Mitchell's surprise return to the stage last month at the Newport Folk Festival, where the 78-year-old singer-songwriter gave her first full public performance since she suffered a debil…
- Jason Bracelin - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — He liked them both, liked their band. There was just one nagging concern: He wasn’t 100% sure they were sufficiently out of their minds.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
The cast of “Everything I Know About Love” is the first to admit they still don’t know everything — or much at all — about love. But that’s the whole point.
- Kevin C. Johnson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
ST. LOUIS — Chris Redd felt strongly about filming his first big stand-up special in St. Louis.
