- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — "What song you wanna hear?" Bruno Mars asks, his question doubling as both a flex — any song I name, he most definitely can play — and a friendly challenge. "I need to know you heard this album," he adds with a grin.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
For James Caan, “The Godfather” remains the don of all movies five decades after its premiere.
Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson is loving his spoken-word tour: 'I can outdo Spinal Tap very easily!'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Bruce Dickinson is used to performing in arenas and stadiums as the lead singer in the English heavy-metal band Iron Maiden. But for his 2022 North American spoken-word tour, the veteran singer, throat-cancer survivor, author, airline pilot, motivational speaker, radio host, beer brewer and …
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In Christopher Lloyd’s most recognized roles, he’s known for driving a taxi and a DeLorean. But as the Hacker on PBS Kids’ animated “Cyberchase,” he’s often driving his ship, the Grim Wreaker, while concocting one scheme or another in order to take over the (cyber)world.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"West Side Story" breakout Ariana DeBose is the first openly queer woman to win an individual film prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In a major triumph for deaf representation in Hollywood, the ensemble of "CODA" clinched the top prize Sunday at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
- AP
-
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A partial list of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday night in Santa Monica, California.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Green Day became the latest artist or organization to cancel events in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Saturday Night Live” opened this weekend with a moving choral tribute to Ukraine as invading Russian forces continued to push toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
- By The Associated Press
-
MUNICH (AP) — Russian conductor Valery Gergiev was dropped by his management company Sunday over his ties to Russia President Vladimir Putin.
- REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press
-
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — This time of year, there's really only one place you'll find Big Chief Joseph “Monk” Boudreaux: in his New Orleans house sewing beadwork with needle and thread as he puts together the elaborate outfits worn by the city's famed Mardi Gras Indians.
- By JAMES BENNETT III - Kokomo Tribune
-
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Dr. Keith Woods likes to create things. On the wall of his studio, more than 20 plaques shine with a certification that the U.S. patent office recognizes the originality of the chemicals he’s synthesized to fight cancer. There won’t be any more plaques to add, though.
- By MARY COLURSO, AL.com
-
“Inventing Anna,” the new hit series on Netflix, has viewers obsessed with the real-life saga of Anna Sorokin, a con artist who duped the glitterati of New York City and tried to swindle millions from big-league banks during the 2010s.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King recalls the editorial story meeting at her network in February 2012 when she first brought up the name Trayvon Martin.
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Actor Sean Penn, who is in Ukraine working on a film documentary, is encouraging the U.S. to come to the rescue of the beleaguered country, which is fighting to preserve its democracy amid a devastating invasion from neighboring Russia.
- By DIANE JEANTET - Associated Press
-
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The pandemic may have disrupted Carnival plans in Rio de Janeiro for a second straight year, but revelers who have flocked to the Brazilian city for sun, sea and samba still found ways to party on Saturday.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Chris Licht, a veteran TV news executive and current showrunner for CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” is expected to be named president of CNN, filling the role of its ousted leader, Jeff Zucker.
- AP
-
MIAMI (AP) — A new opera based on the acclaimed Italian novel “The Leopard” is making its world debut in South Florida.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: