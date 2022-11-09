The four World Series games telecast last week were consistent in their drawing power, each pulling in between 11.16 million and 12.77 million viewers on Fox. In this case, the pivotal fifth game between the Astros and Phillies had the biggest audience. Fox missed out on the jackpot of a seventh game, with the do-or-die aspect usually drawing a crowd. The World Series was more popular last week than anything but NBC's usual ratings-leader, Sunday night NFL football. The SEC clash between Alabama and LSU also snuck into Nielsens' top 10 for the week. As is also typical of this fall, CBS' ‘60 Minutes’ was the most popular non-sports event.