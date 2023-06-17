- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district earlier this year, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on an updated contract promising pay raises and manpower increases for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first responders. The contract isn’t on the agenda for an upcoming board meeting of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and was absent from the previous meeting in May.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Amanda Bynes was detained this weekend for a mental health evaluation, following the psychiatric hold she was put under earlier this year.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
The plastic surgeon who reportedly performed the last procedure on “Wild ‘N Out” star Ms. Jacky Oh just ahead of her death last month is trying to assuage the concerns of other clientele.
- AP
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his dancer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have put their Florida home up for sale. A listing on realtor.com says the lakefront home with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths is listed at $3.499 million _ and it looks like the Jagger connection is a selling point. “You can’t always get what you want but this house is definitely what you need!” the listing overview says. It quotes part of the famous Stones song by written by Jagger and Keith Richards. Jagger and Hamrick bought the home in the Lakewood Ranch area east of Bradenton along the Gulf coast for a little over $1.9 million in October 2020.
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kourtney Kardashian brought down the house during a Blink-182 concert with some exciting news — she’s pregnant.
- AP
A bush pilot known for his starring role in the Discovery Channel's “Flying Wild Alaska” series has died when his plane crashed shortly after takeoff. Also killed was a hunting and fishing guide from Idaho. Alaska State Troopers identified the victims as 68-year-old pilot Jim Tweto and his 45-year-old passenger Shane Reynolds. Troopers said the Cessna 180 was seen taking off but not climbing and then crashing shortly before noon Friday. It happened about 35 miles northeast of the coastal Inuit community of Shaktoolik. Jim Tweto's daughter Ariel posted on Instagram that her father died doing what he loved.
- By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
King Charles III has taken part in his first Trooping the Color ceremony as U.K. monarch. He inspected hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London’s Horse Guards Parade. Charles is the colonel in chief and he rode on horseback. Charles received the royal salute as the most prestigious regiments in the U.K. army paraded to mark the monarch’s official birthday. It was the first time in more than 30 years that a U.K. monarch has taken part in the pomp-filled ceremony on horseback. Others in the royal family rode in horse-drawn carriages as thousands thronged the Mall to watch the pageantry.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
Menswear is looking for post-pandemic footing during Milan Fashion Week, landing somewhere between resort, adventurer and tailoring. Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana feminized the menswear silhouettes this season, with tailoring tricks long deployed for women. The wide-ranging collection of nearly 80 looks was a departure for the designing duo in any season, a play on quiet luxury. There were no prints, no color and no bling. Instead, the focus was on shape and materials, with a neutral color palette of black, white and camel and ivory.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
Peter Lewis bridges the past and future on his new album “Imagination,” with music evoking the 1960s as his lyrics look toward eternity. Lewis was a founding member of Moby Grape, the San Francisco band that released a classic album during the Summer of Love. In a review of “Imagination,” The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says Lewis’ gentle tenor is frayed but arresting, and his flair for melody remains intact. Co-producer John DeNicola helps find a common thread in the album’s wide range of musical styles. “Imagination” is out now.
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Shark Tank" celebrity investor Daymond John was issued a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against former contestants Al "Bubba" Baker and his daughter, Brittani, as well as his wife, Sabrina, following a hearing in federal court in New Jersey.
- AP
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Composer Hans Zimmer and hotelier Dina De Luca Chartouni are engaged after the Oscar winner popped the question onstage during a performance in London.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Jeopardy!" fans were aghast on social media following Tuesday night's show during which all three contestants were at a loss when asked to complete a line of the Lord's Prayer.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Months after Pete Davidson allegedly crashed a car into a Beverly Hills home, Los Angeles County prosecutors on Friday have charged the comedian and actor with reckless driving.
The nun-vs.-AI joyride 'Mrs. Davis' never met a genre it couldn't mutate, and Betty Gilpin is there for it
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Leading an unhinged sci-fi/spiritual/philosophical action-comedy-drama-mystery as a nun named Simone? Betty Gilpin was all in.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
A new entry in the DC Extended Universe, the latest from Pixar and the sequel to a 2020 Netflix hit are among the week's freshly released movies.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Reverence for Tina Turner electrified the Hollywood Pantages Theatre during Wednesday night’s opening of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” which landed in L.A. a month after the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll died at home in Switzerland at the age of 83.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Gloria Estefan has made music history and she says she owes it all to her fans.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
“Take no prisoners — peacefully,” Carlos Santana sometimes tells his bandmates before taking the stage. Santana, now 75, can still whip a crowd into a frenzy like few others. He’s been doing it since he stormed onto the San Francisco scene in the late ’60s. He left the Woodstock audience dazed and stunned before the first Santana record came out. The new documentary “Carlos” is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival and will be released this fall in theaters by Sony Pictures Classics. It chronicles the meteoric rise of one of the most singular guitar players in rock history.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
