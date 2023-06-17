Heathcliff

Stalled contract jeopardizes relations between new Disney governing body, firefighters

  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press

After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district earlier this year, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on an updated contract promising pay raises and manpower increases for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first responders. The contract isn’t on the agenda for an upcoming board meeting of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and was absent from the previous meeting in May.

AP

Stones frontman Jagger, girlfriend have Florida house up for sale

  • AP

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his dancer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have put their Florida home up for sale. A listing on realtor.com says the lakefront home with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths is listed at $3.499 million _ and it looks like the Jagger connection is a selling point. “You can’t always get what you want but this house is definitely what you need!” the listing overview says. It quotes part of the famous Stones song by written by Jagger and Keith Richards. Jagger and Hamrick bought the home in the Lakewood Ranch area east of Bradenton along the Gulf coast for a little over $1.9 million in October 2020.

AP

Plane crash kills 'Flying Wild Alaska' pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide

  • AP

A bush pilot known for his starring role in the Discovery Channel's “Flying Wild Alaska” series has died when his plane crashed shortly after takeoff. Also killed was a hunting and fishing guide from Idaho. Alaska State Troopers identified the victims as 68-year-old pilot Jim Tweto and his 45-year-old passenger Shane Reynolds. Troopers said the Cessna 180 was seen taking off but not climbing and then crashing shortly before noon Friday. It happened about 35 miles northeast of the coastal Inuit community of Shaktoolik. Jim Tweto's daughter Ariel posted on Instagram that her father died doing what he loved.

What to know as King Charles takes part in his first Trooping the Color birthday parade as monarch
AP

What to know as King Charles takes part in his first Trooping the Color birthday parade as monarch

  • By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press

King Charles III has taken part in his first Trooping the Color ceremony as U.K. monarch. He inspected hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London’s Horse Guards Parade. Charles is the colonel in chief and he rode on horseback. Charles received the royal salute as the most prestigious regiments in the U.K. army paraded to mark the monarch’s official birthday. It was the first time in more than 30 years that a U.K. monarch has taken part in the pomp-filled ceremony on horseback. Others in the royal family rode in horse-drawn carriages as thousands thronged the Mall to watch the pageantry.

AP

Bling-friendly Dolce & Gabbana presents quiet luxury during Milan Fashion Week menswear shows

  • By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer

Menswear is looking for post-pandemic footing during Milan Fashion Week, landing somewhere between resort, adventurer and tailoring. Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana feminized the menswear silhouettes this season, with tailoring tricks long deployed for women. The wide-ranging collection of nearly 80 looks was a departure for the designing duo in any season, a play on quiet luxury. There were no prints, no color and no bling. Instead, the focus was on shape and materials, with a neutral color palette of black, white and camel and ivory.

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

AP

Review: Moby Grape co-founder Peter Lewis turns back the clock with wide range of musical styles

  • By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press

Peter Lewis bridges the past and future on his new album “Imagination,” with music evoking the 1960s as his lyrics look toward eternity. Lewis was a founding member of Moby Grape, the San Francisco band that released a classic album during the Summer of Love. In a review of “Imagination,” The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says Lewis’ gentle tenor is frayed but arresting, and his flair for melody remains intact. Co-producer John DeNicola helps find a common thread in the album’s wide range of musical styles. “Imagination” is out now.

AP

Daymond John granted restraining order against 'Shark Tank' contestants

  • Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Shark Tank" celebrity investor Daymond John was issued a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against former contestants Al "Bubba" Baker and his daughter, Brittani, as well as his wife, Sabrina, following a hearing in federal court in New Jersey.

Q&A: Carlos Santana: 'My guitar is my best lover, ever'
AP

Q&A: Carlos Santana: 'My guitar is my best lover, ever'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

“Take no prisoners — peacefully,” Carlos Santana sometimes tells his bandmates before taking the stage. Santana, now 75, can still whip a crowd into a frenzy like few others. He’s been doing it since he stormed onto the San Francisco scene in the late ’60s. He left the Woodstock audience dazed and stunned before the first Santana record came out. The new documentary “Carlos” is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival and will be released this fall in theaters by Sony Pictures Classics. It chronicles the meteoric rise of one of the most singular guitar players in rock history.

