Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his dancer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have put their Florida home up for sale. A listing on realtor.com says the lakefront home with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths is listed at $3.499 million _ and it looks like the Jagger connection is a selling point. “You can’t always get what you want but this house is definitely what you need!” the listing overview says. It quotes part of the famous Stones song by written by Jagger and Keith Richards. Jagger and Hamrick bought the home in the Lakewood Ranch area east of Bradenton along the Gulf coast for a little over $1.9 million in October 2020.