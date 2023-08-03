Heathcliff

Heathcliff
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Former 'Bachelorette' from Denver, Gabby Windey, comes out as queer

  • Tiney Ricciardi - The Denver Post (TNS)

Denverite Gabby Windey is perhaps best known for dating oodles of men as the titular star of “The Bachelorette.” But this week the former Denver Broncos cheerleader revealed she’s done dating dudes and is now seeing a woman.

Ap
AP

Review: 'Passages,' a beautifully acted romantic triangle, has major Sachs appeal

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

When you first meet Tomas (Franz Rogowski), the impulsive, insatiable and utterly impossible filmmaker who propels nearly every scene of "Passages," he's darting around the set of his latest picture and berating his cast and crew. Why, he fumes, are the extras sitting around like idiots with…

Movie Review: Passion and love get messy in Ira Sachs’ smoldering ‘Passages’
Ap
AP

Movie Review: Passion and love get messy in Ira Sachs’ smoldering ‘Passages’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The new film “Passages” is centered on Tomas, a German living in France with his English husband Martin who begins an affair with a French woman, Agathe. In her review, Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr praises the trio of actors — Franz Rogowski as Tomas, Ben Whishaw as Martin and Adèle Exarchopoulos as Agathe — for their performances and the film's honest and sometimes brutal depiction of youthful dalliances from the fun to the fallout. The film is directed by Ira Sachs, who is again working with his co-writer Mauricio Zacharias. “Passages” opens in New York and Los Angeles on Friday before expanding nationwide. The MUBI release is unrated.

Ap
AP

New on DVD: Ride along with 'Fast X'

  • Tribune News Service - Tribune News Service (TNS)

The latest installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise tops the DVD releases for the week of Aug. 8.

Ap
AP

Lighthouse featured in 'Forrest Gump' goes dark after lightning strike

  • AP

Lightning has knocked out a lighthouse on the Maine Coast that was featured in the movie “Forrest Gump.” Officials say the Marshall Point lighthouse, in Port Clyde, has been dark since Thursday, when a lightning strike took out the light and foghorn, and fried the associated circuitry. Nat Lyon, director of the Marshall Point Lighthouse and Museum, said it'll be a “lightless lighthouse” until the Coast Guard can make repairs. The lighthouse, established in 1832, was featured in the movie, “Forrest Gump." The lighthouse signified that Gump, played by actor Tom Hanks, had reached the East Coast to complete a cross-country run. But Gump didn't stop. He kept on running.

Ap
AP

Sound Advice: Noise-canceling earbuds

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I am looking for true wireless earbuds with very effective noise cancellation. Is there anything comparable to the super-quiet Soundcore Space noise-canceling headphones you recommended?

Ap
AP

With two HGTV shows, Christina Hall finds success in going solo

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Christina Hall never intended to be on TV but she found herself there in 2013 as the co-star of HGTV's “Flip or Flop” with then-husband Tarek El Moussa. The former couple, who worked together in real estate, would flip houses for profit. They divorced in 2018 and Hall is now remarried and stars in her own two shows for the network called “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country.” “Christina on the Coast” is currently airing its fourth season on Thursdays. Both shows were recently renewed for more episodes.