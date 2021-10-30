The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By TOM WITHERS - Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Go-Go's didn't have any musical masterplan. Punks at the start, they became rock and roll pioneers.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Two Netflix staffers who were critical of Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, “The Closer,” have filed a labor charge with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging the streamer retaliated against them for protected concerted activities.
- AP
WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — A little rain didn't stop it from being a beautiful day at Rollins College in Florida as school officials unveiled a sculpture honoring alumnus and beloved children's TV host Mister Rogers.
- Noah Goldberg - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Jay-Z ain’t passed the bar but he knows a little bit.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Country musician Morgan Wallen landed two nominations at the 2021 American Music Awards. But he won't be attending the show.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ice Cube is out in the cold after refusing to be vaccinated.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid reportedly have called it quits, at about the time the singer was charged with harassing the model and her mother, Yolanda Hadid.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Colin in Black & White'
- Stacy Perman and Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The news that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association plans to give out nominations and awards for next year’s 79th Golden Globes hit Hollywood like a thunderclap.
- Larry McShane - New York Daily News (TNS)
Get ready for the big garage sale at 1313 Mockingbird Lane.
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Bulls—!
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Mila Kunis doesn’t mince words.
- Phillip Molnar - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
"Squid Game" is the most popular show in Netflix history. The bloody South Korean show details characters in debt who are willing to put their lives on the line to get a better financial future.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Netflix limited series "Colin in Black and White" depicts, among other things, Colin Kaepernick's obsessive drive to play quarterback since his youth.
- Mary Carole McCauley - Baltimore Sun (TNS)
BALTIMORE — The new John Waters john at the Baltimore Museum of Art tragically lacks even a single pink flamingo.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sequels are a tricky business. An inexhaustible one too, as the recent adventures of James Bond, the Addams Family, the Boss Baby, Michael Myers, Venom, Godzilla (and Kong), Peter Rabbit and the hitman’s wife’s bodyguard can all attest. Some are good; most are studio cash grabs, blandly engi…
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn't had a job in the league in five years, a situation his detractors have attributed to poor play and many others to a fateful decision: Coincidentally or not, Kaepernick's final season in the NFL (to date) came after he began kneeling during the pregame …