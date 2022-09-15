Spain’s Queen Letizia has turned 50. It’s only a birthday but Spain is taking the opportunity on Thursday to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution. Letizia Ortíz was divorced and a seasoned national television journalist became princess on marrying then Prince Felipe in 2004. King Juan Carlos abdicated 10 years later and she became the first woman without blue blood to reach the throne of Spain. She was initially questioned. But these days the media is full of articles and books abound about her. Most give her the thumbs-up approval.