Heathcliff

Heathcliff
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Kentucky releases 2023 visitor's guide featuring art

  • AP

The  2023 Kentucky Visitor’s Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The agency says the theme of this year’s guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky’s artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine. The cover features a colorful mural of two horses on the Nulu Marketplace building in Louisville. The guide serves as the state’s primary tourism advertising with nearly 350,000 copies distributed around the world. This year’s guide features a new video series that allows people to watch artists in action by scanning QR codes in the publication.

A flowery pianist, Eddie's brevity and other Globes moments
Ap
AP

A flowery pianist, Eddie's brevity and other Globes moments

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Memorable moments at the Golden Globe Awards, back on TV after a year off, included a wrongly accused pianist. Host Jerrod Carmichael made it clear during the show that live piano player Chloe Flower was not the one to blame for the music telling winners to wrap it up. Michelle Yeoh, the star of many kung fu movies, said “I can beat you up” when the piano played during her acceptance speech for best actress in a musical or comedy film for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” That and similar moments brought some on social media to single out Flower, who tweeted she would never play during anyone's speech.

Q&A: FedEx founder, veteran Fred Smith offers unusual gift
Ap
AP

Q&A: FedEx founder, veteran Fred Smith offers unusual gift

  • By THALIA BEATY - Associated Press

The founder of FedEx, Fred Smith, believes that if you’ve done well, you should give back to the public interest. The 78-year-old Marine Corps veteran has stepped down as the CEO of FedEx but remains its executive chairman. Over the years, the billionaire has done little to publicize his and his family’s philanthropic donations but agreed to speak about a somewhat unusual donation to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. Smith is gifting the proceeds from the film “Devotion,” which he financed, that tells the story of two groundbreaking Naval aviators. The proceeds will fund scholarships for the children of Navy service members studying STEM.

Ap
AP

Review: The good, the bad and the Tuesday of the 2023 Globes

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Can you throw a party on a Tuesday that millions will want to watch on live television? It was the big bet the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association was willing to take to get the Golden Globe Awards back on television for its 80th anniversary. For the most part, it played like a pretty typical awards show with some good winners, truly moving speeches and a runtime that dragged on and on, writes Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. The biggest asset was its live-wire host, Jerrod Carmichael, whose unsparing and truth-poking jabs had the audience on edge.

Ap
AP

Here are the 2023 Golden Globe winners

  • Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association returned to TV after a one-year hiatus with the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The nominees and winners are listed here.

Ap
AP

Stephanie McMahon resigns from WWE

  • Houston Mitchell - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In an announcement that surprised many Tuesday, co-chief executive and chairwoman of the board Stephanie McMahon resigned from World Wrestling Entertainment.

Prosecutors to retry actor Danny Masterson on rape counts
Ap
AP

Prosecutors to retry actor Danny Masterson on rape counts

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Los Angeles prosecutors will retry “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson on three rape counts after a hopelessly deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in his first trial in November. The District Attorney’s Office declared prosecutors' plans at a Wednesday hearing. The move comes despite prosecutors failing to get even half of the previous jury to vote to convict on any of the counts against Masterson. He has pleaded not guilty to the rape of three women at his home between 2001 and 2003. His lawyer has said the acts were consensual. The judge tentatively set the retrial to begin in March.

Ap
AP

Golden Globes fashion: Stars return for soggy carpet

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer

The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes’ return to television. They walked a soggy grayish carpet in relatively predictable looks, with a few notable exceptions. Heidi Klum, not long after her Halloween worm appearance, showed up in a sky high silver sparkler. Laverne Cox was a standout in blue and silver vintage John Galliano as she interviewed celebrities for E!. The crowd was treated to a reprieve from rain that has plagued Southern California. Lots of men showed up in traditional black suits and tuxedoes.

Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline Coachella
Ap
AP

Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline Coachella

  • AP

Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean will hit the stage as headliners at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Organizers announced the hefty list of performers Tuesday. The festival will run for two weekends between April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio, California. Other notable performers include Rosalia, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Pusha T, Bjork, Becky G, SG Lewis, Burna Boy, Earthgang and Chemical Brothers. Bad Bunny is expected to perform on both Fridays, Blackpink will go on both Saturdays, and Frank Ocean will close out both Sundays. Festival officials mentioned that the first weekend would have very limited passes.

Bob Odenkirk seeks balance, humor following his heart attack
Ap
AP

Bob Odenkirk seeks balance, humor following his heart attack

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk is still processing his feelings after suffering a massive heart attack in July 2021 and says a big takeaway is to strive for a better work-life balance. Says the actor: "I have to do a better job.” The heart attack happened on the set of the final season of AMC's “Better Call Saul.” He returned to work five weeks later and then quickly went into production on a new comedy for AMC called “Lucky Hank.” Based on the novel “Straight Man” by Richard Russo, Odenkirk plays an unsatisfied English professor at a Pennsylvania college his character describes as “mediocracy’s capital.”