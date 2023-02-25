The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By SAM MEDNICK - Associated Press
-
Africa’s largest film festival kicks off Saturday in the West African nation of Burkina Faso amid soaring jihadi violence that’s killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people. The weeklong festival — known by its French acronym, FESPACO — will feature films from 35 African countries as well as the diaspora, with movies from Dominican Republic and Haiti. More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the event in the capital, Ouagadougou, including African cinema celebrities from Nigeria, Senegal and Ivory Coast. Organizers say security is a top concern at the event, and they also want the festival to give hope and a sense of normalcy to Burkinabes.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The universe is talking to us right now ... in the form of a very direct tweet from Ben Stiller, who won't be apologizing for one of his most infamous movies.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Penguin has decided Roald Dahl’s books can remain intact after all.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Joe Exotic, the controversial star of Netflix's "Tiger King," is reportedly not seeking any treatment for his prostate cancer, more than a year after his diagnosis.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Jonas Brothers are ready to burn up Broadway with an upcoming five-night residency in New York.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Puerto Rico made pageant history Thursday after selecting an openly transgender contestant to participate in the conservative territory’s Miss Universe competition.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
U.S. regulators received 103 formal complaints about Fox's Super Bowl LVII broadcast, the majority of which were pegged to Rihanna's bombshell halftime-show performance.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
-
At a cost of more than $1 million, the Metropolitan Opera has built duplicate sets for Francois Girard’s upcoming staging of “Lohengrin” instead of using the Russian set. Girard’s staging of Wagner’s “Lohengrin” opened at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre on Feb. 24 last year, just 13 hours after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The staging was slated to travel to New York, but after the invasion, the Met cut ties with Russian institutions. “Lohengrin” is the Met’s most-seen Wagner opera with 717 performances. Girard is directing his third Wagner opera at the Met, following an acclaimed “Parsifal” and “The Flying Dutchman.” The 10-performance run opens Sunday.
- AP
-
A court in Paris has convicted Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred of rape and assault charges and sentenced him to six years in prison. The 37-year-old Lamjarred is famous in the Arab pop music scene. He had been trial on charges of aggravated rape and assault since Monday. A six-member jury and three magistrates spent seven hours deliberating before the singer was found guilty on Friday of raping a French woman at a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysees in October 2016. Lamjarred had denied the allegations. He also has been charged with the aggravated rape of a woman in August 2018 at a nightclub on the French Riviera. A trial date hasn't been set in that case.
- By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
-
Netflix is cutting its prices in several of its smaller markets. It's the latest twist on the video streaming service’s efforts to keep its recently revived subscriber growth rolling amid stiffer competition and inflation pressures that are pushing more households to curb their discretionary spending. The lower prices that began to roll out earlier this week affect more than 30 of the roughly 190 countries where Netflix’s steaming service is available. Netflix isn’t changing its prices in any of its largest markets, including the U.S. That means most of Netflix's 231 million subscribers won't be affected by the price cuts.
- By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN - Associated Press
-
A weapons supervisor charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for her alleged role in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie pleaded not guilty during her first formal court appearance. A New Mexico judge set conditions of release Friday for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and allowed her to keep a gun at home for self-defense. Her attorney said she has received many threats after the October 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin. Baldwin also is charged and has pleaded not guilty. Authorities said Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Idris Elba returns as detective chief inspector John Luther — is that an incredible title or what? — in "Luther: The Fallen Sun," a thoroughly '90s crime thriller that couldn't be more '90s if it starred Ashley Judd and Morgan Freeman.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Marking one year since Russia started a war with Ukraine, country singer Brad Paisley released "Same Here," a new song featuring a sound bite from a conversation he had with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby have ended their relationship after five years of dating.
- By The Associated Press
-
Jonas Brothers have released a new single and revealed an upcoming album and plans to hit Broadway for five shows next month. Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas announced Friday that they’ll use each night at the Marquis Theatre to focus on a particular album, including “Jonas Brothers,” “A Little Bit Longer,” “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” “Happiness Begins” and their upcoming collection due in May, simply called “The Album.” They are scheduled to be on Broadway from March 14-18. The brothers released the song “Wings” from “The Album,” which is being executive produced by Jon Bellion.
- By The Associated Press
-
This week’s new entertainment releases include a whopping 36-song album from Morgan Wallen, the arrival on Hulu of the best picture Oscar nominee and Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness” and CBS has a new TV series inspired by the film “True Lies.” With “Creed III” coming to theaters soon, Prime Video has you covered for all your Creed and Rocky needs — “Creed” and “Creed II,” along with every Rocky film from No. 1 through “Balboa” are available. And Riley Keough and Sam Claflin star as bandmates in a ‘70 rock outfit who are at each other’s throats in the Amazon Prime Video series “Daisy Jones & the Six.”
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Euphoria” actress Zendaya and “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega will be presenters at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, where they’re both nominated for top honors.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
-
Thirteen years after “Party Down” was canceled by Starz, the series is back with a six-episode third season about the employees of a Los Angeles catering company. The disenchanted waiters long to be a part of the elite crowd they're serving. Most of the show's original cast, including Adam Scott, Ken Marino and Jane Lynch, return with newcomers, including Jennifer Garner. In an interview, Scott says when they made the original series, the struggling actors could relate to their characters' plight. The cast wanted to film more episodes because they loved working together.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Selena Gomez is planning another break from social media after fans alleged she was feuding with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.