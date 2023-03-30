Heathcliff

Heathcliff
0
0
0
0
0

Gwyneth Paltrow's widely watched ski crash trial nears end
Ap
AP

Gwyneth Paltrow's widely watched ski crash trial nears end

  • By SAM METZ - Associated Press

The closely watched trial over a 2016 ski collision between Gwyneth Paltrow and the retired optometrist suing her for the injuries he sustained is expected to draw to a close, when attorneys give closing arguments and send the case to the eight-member jury. Terry Sanderson, 76, is suing Paltrow, claiming she skied out of control and crashed into him, leaving him with four broken ribs and a concussion with symptoms that have lasted years beyond the collision. Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorneys came close to wrapping up their case on Wednesday by relying on more experts to mount their defense on the seventh day of trial. The jury could get the case Thursday.

Ap
AP

Melissa Joan Hart says she helped 'tiny kids' flee shooting

  • AP

Actor Melissa Joan Hart says she helped a class of kindergartners that was fleeing the school shooting in Nashville earlier this week. Hart said in a video posted on Instagram Tuesday that her children attend a school next to the private Christian Covenant School. Hart said she and her husband were headed to her kids’ school conferences Monday when they helped some students get away from the shooting that killed six people. She said they "helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children.”

Special prosecutors appointed in Baldwin set shooting case
Ap
AP

Special prosecutors appointed in Baldwin set shooting case

  • AP

Santa Fe’s district attorney has appointed two veteran New Mexico lawyers to serve as the new special prosecutors in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin over the fatal “Rust” film set shooting. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced the appointments of Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis on Wednesday. The original special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, resigned earlier in the wake of missteps in the filing of initial charges against Baldwin and objections that Reeb’s role as a state legislator created conflicting responsibilities. Baldwin and a weapons supervisor, who also faces manslaughter charges, have pleaded not guilty. A weekslong preliminary hearing in May will decide whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial spawns memes, intrigue
Ap
AP

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial spawns memes, intrigue

  • By SAM METZ and ANNA FURMAN - Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow’s live-streamed trial over a 2016 ski collision at a posh Utah resort has drawn worldwide attention, spawned memes, and sparked debate about the burden and power of celebrity. The first seven days in the courtroom have touched on themes including wealth, fame and skier’s etiquette, and has shined a spotlight on Park City. Attorneys are expected to rest their cases Thursday, sending the decision about 76-year-old retired optometrist Terry Sanderson’s lawsuit to an eight-member. Sanderson is suing Paltrow for more than $300,000, claiming the collision left him with four broken ribs and a concussion. She's countersued for a symbolic $1.

Ap
AP

DeSantis' board says Disney stripped them of power

  • AP

Board members picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World say their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of many of its powers. The current supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said at a meeting Wednesday that their predecessors last month signed a development agreement with the company that gave Disney maximum developmental power over Disney World’s 27,000 acres. The supervisors were appointed to the board after the Florida Legislature overhauled Disney’s government in retaliation for the entertainment giant publicly opposing “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.

Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion headline 2023 Essence Fest
Ap
AP

Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion headline 2023 Essence Fest

  • By CHEVEL JOHNSON RODRIGUE - Associated Press

This summer's Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans will commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop with performances by Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and Jermaine Dupri. Rap innovator Doug E. Fresh will curate special performances by other soon-to-be announced hip hop pioneers, while Hill will mark the 25th anniversary of her five-time Grammy-winning album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” The event also will laud Dupri, a Grammy award-winning producer and founder of the So So Def record label, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.  Also headlining is three-time Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose work includes “Savage” and “Hot Girl Summer.” The four-day festival runs June 30 to July 3.