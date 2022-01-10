Heathcliff

Heathcliff
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

A white reggaeton artist was named 'Afro-Latino Artist of the Year' and that's a problem

  • Lisa Deaderick - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)

The decision to award reggaeton artist J Balvin as Afro-Latino Artist of the Year last month is a familiarly puzzling and frustrating story. The musical genre — created by Afro-Panamanians and initially known as "reggae en espanol" — is a popular and profitable style of music originating in …

Ap
AP

Phil Alden Robinson: Sidney Poitier 'wasn't just a good man; he was a great man'

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Phil Alden Robinson ("Field of Dreams") directed Sidney Poitier in "Sneakers" (1992), which co-starred Robert Redford, River Phoenix, Mary McDonnell, David Strathairn and Dan Aykroyd. The film followed an eccentric team of cybersecurity specialists led by Redford who hire themselves out to t…

List of winners at Sunday's 79th Golden Globe Awards
Ap
AP

List of winners at Sunday's 79th Golden Globe Awards

  • AP

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — List of winners at Sunday's 79th Golden Globe Awards, which were announced via social media after the ceremony lost its broadcaster due to issues with its host, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Ap
AP

The complete list of 2022 Golden Globe winners

  • Los Angeles Times staff - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of international journalists that hand out the Golden Globes, announced the winners of its television and film awards Sunday night even though its usual star-studded telecast was scrapped for 2022.

Ap
AP

A shocked Hollywood reacts to the death of Bob Saget: ‘I am broken. I am gutted’

  • Matt Brennan - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Bob Saget, the stand-up comedian and actor who became "America's Dad" with his appearances on the sitcom "Full House" and the clip-compilation show "America's Funniest Home Videos" in the 1990s, was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room Sunday, authorities confirmed on social media.

Ap
AP

Bob Saget found dead in Orlando hotel room

  • Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)

Bob Saget, who delighted audiences as the affable father of three on “Full House” and earned laughs with his raunchy routines as a stand-up comedian, was found dead in his Florida hotel room Sunday, officials said.

Ap
AP

Comedian Bob Saget found dead at Orlando hotel

  • Skyler Swisher - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bob Saget — a comedic legend who rose to fame on the hit show “Full House” — was found dead at Ritz-Carlton Orlando Sunday, Orange County Sheriff’s officials confirmed. He was 65.

Ap
AP

Producer Dwayne Hickman, who played Dobie Gillis, has died

  • By MICHAEL TARM - Associated Press

Dwayne Hickman, the actor and network TV executive who despite numerous achievements throughout his life would always be remembered fondly by a generation of baby boomers for his role as Dobie Gillis, has died. He was 87.