Heathcliff

Heathcliff
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

The best TV shows of 2022 (so far)

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

Summer is the perfect time to catch up on all the shows your friends are buzzing about, especially if you subscribe to streaming services.

Witnesses drag feet at trial of Nipsey Hussle shooter
Ap
AP

Witnesses drag feet at trial of Nipsey Hussle shooter

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

A judge has issued a bench warrant for an eyewitness to the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle for failing to appear at the trial of the man charged with first-degree murder in the slaying. Evan MacKenzie, known as “Rimpau," was one of Hussle's closest friends and was standing next to him when he was shot. But his refusal to testify underscores a wider reluctance among witnesses in the trial of Eric Holder, who is charged with killing Hussle in 2019. Mistrust of authorities is widespread in the predominantly Black neighborhood where the shooting took place, and Hussle's and Holder's gang ties may add to the hesitation to talk. The defense has acknowledged that Holder shot Hussle, but says there was no premeditation and he is not guilty of first-degree murder.

They’ll always have ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’
Ap
AP

They’ll always have ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Jenny Slate and Dean Fleischer-Camp were at a bit of a career crossroads when they manifested Marcel, a one-inch-tall seashell with a tiny voice and a big heart. Their short film went viral in 2010, and Hollywood came calling. It was anything but an easy or straightforward path to the big screen, however. In the 12 years since that moment of inspiration, Slate and Fleischer-Camp were married and divorced. And they’d quickly come to realize that what they wanted out of a Marcel movie and what the big Hollywood studios wanted were very different things.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.