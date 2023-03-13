- LONDON
Microsoft has struck a deal to make Xbox PC video games available on the Boosteroid cloud gaming platform. The deal announced Tuesday is Microsoft's latest move to appease antitrust regulators scrutinizing its purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard. The U.S. tech giant says the 10-year agreement also would include Activision Blizzard titles like the popular Call of Duty franchise if or when the acquisition gets approved. Microsoft has been announcing new partnerships as it tries to persuade regulators in the U.S. and Europe to allow its $69 billion all-cash Activision purchase to go through. Boosteroid has 4 million users and is billed as the world’s biggest independent cloud gaming provider.
- By MAE ANDERSON - Associated Press
In her new memoir, party girl-turned-mogul Paris Hilton chronicles growing up as part of hotel magnate Conrad Hilton's family dynasty. Dubbed the “OG” influencer, Hilton first hit the tabloids as a teen club kid, an irresistible magnet for paparazzi. But a diagnosis of ADHD made school difficult, and Hilton suffered abuse after being sent to a series of boarding schools for troubled teens. Now she calls ADHD her “superpower” and focuses on life as a business mogul. The AP's Mae Anderson says “Paris: The Memoir” is a revealing look at Hilton's path from club kid to an icon of "extra."
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
The Oprah Winfrey book club has reached 100. On Tuesday, Winfrey announced that she had chosen Ann Napolitano’s “Hello Beautiful” as the milestone pick. Winfrey reflected on the journey her book club has taken in a recent interview with The Associated Press. She says she has relied on the same instincts from the start, and it's always a sign that “there's something powerful and moving” when she doesn't move on. Since 1996, her book choices have set her on a journey of extraordinary influence and success, frequent reinvention and the occasional controversy. It has endured through changes for both Winfrey and the publishing industry.
- Frederick Melo - Pioneer Press (TNS)
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Nine months after being left in the dark by the parent company of Minnesota Public Radio, the award-winning true crime podcast “In the Dark” has found a new home with the New Yorker magazine and Conde Nast Entertainment.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A robotic nanny with a mean streak tops the DVD releases for the week of March 21.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — During the upcoming documentary “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman,” the talk-show icon sits across from Bono, peering at the rock star in wonderment.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
The 2023 Grammy Awards took place more than a month ago, but Samara Joy's feet are still not back on the ground.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Animator-turned-theme park designer Rolly Crump, who was instrumental in the design of early Disneyland, died Sunday in his Carlsbad home, where he had been in hospice care, said his son Christopher. Crump was 93.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Oscar-nominated musician Tems was an unexpected breakout star at the 95th Academy Awards — and she didn’t even appear onstage.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Listen, even if she talks only about peace, Malala Yousafzai doesn’t mind dishing about celebrity gossip.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The children of immigrants paid touching tribute to their parents at the 95th Academy Awards.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Whether it was the lingering drama of “The Slap” or the prominence of blockbusters in the best picture race, a bigger audience was lured back to the Oscars this year. The 95th Oscars, which aired Sunday night on ABC, was viewed by an estimated 18.7 million, according to preliminary Fast National Live+Same Day numbers released Monday by ABC. That’s up 12% from last year’s show, but still low compared to most years. The evening’s main counterprogramming, the season finale of “The Last of Us” pulled in 8.2 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max.
- By KARENA PHAN - Associated Press
“The Last of Us” fans set another rating high with the season one finale of the apocalyptic, mushroom-infected zombie video game adaptation. Despite airing against the Oscars Sunday night, HBO said the finale drew in 8.2 million viewers. Viewership for “The Last of Us” has consistently grown throughout the season. The series has not only won over gamers with high expectations but also critics and people who aren’t familiar with the game. The series premiere drew 4.7 million viewers in the U.S., based on Nielsen and HBO data, making for HBO’s second-largest debut, behind “House of the Dragon.”
- By TERRY SPENCER - Associated Press
Jurors deliberating the fate of three men accused of murdering rising rap star XXXTentacion reviewed videos, photos and text messages seized from two of their cellphones. The jurors on Monday asked to see almost 1,200 text messages and numerous videos and photos seized from the phones of accused gunman Michael Boatwright and alleged ringleader and getaway driver Dedrick Williams. The data is from June 2018, right before and after the rapper was killed outside a Florida motorcycle dealership during a robbery that netted $50,000. There are videos showing the men flashing fistfuls of $100 bills. Their attorneys say they are innocent. A fifth day of deliberations is scheduled for Tuesday.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
Even though Steven Spielberg said that Tom Cruise “saved Hollywood’s ass” last year by delivering top-flight, in-theater entertainment with “Top Gun: Maverick,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences didn’t seem so inclined to show its reverence Sunday.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
OK, am I wrong, or were the Oscars kind of sweet this year?
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Academy Award for most awkward red carpet interview at this year’s Oscars goes to ... Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Drake announced Monday his It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage, the first North American tour for the Toronto rapper in five years.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Imagine walking into your living room and the sofa has moved plus the bookcase is leaning on a different wall. That's what listening to U2's new album is like. “Songs of Surrender” is a “reimagining” of 40 songs from the Irish quartet’s deep catalogue, cleverly presented from “One” to “40.” Think of it as a home makeover. There are triumphs and a few fumbles but a growing realization that the architecture of these songs is strong indeed. The new “Vertigo” has slight Middle Eastern instrumentations and an acoustic guitar-driven “Sunday Bloody Sunday” sounds more like a coffee-house prayer than a strident demand, but they’re still gorgeous.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Tamar Adler is not a fan of throwing things away, whether it's leftover ramen soup or apple pie. She gets to show off her strong repurposing ethic in her new 500-page cookbook “The Everlasting Meal Cookbook: Leftovers A-Z.” It's a comprehensive guide from Scribner for reusing leftovers, from potato cooking water to day-old sauerkraut. Adler turns old Pad Thai into an omelette, makes broccoli stems and wilted leaves into pesto, transforms old meatloaf into pizza, converts stale bread into bread pudding, adds old bacon fat to make her cornbread and even uses peanut shells as kitty litter.
Michael Phillips: For Oscars 2023, ‘Everything Everywhere’ wins, and a great divider goes all the way
- Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The other night at a local library, I did an Oscars presentation, offering some uneducated guesses on who and what might win on March 12. When the subject turned to “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — a film that entranced roughly half the folks in attendance, while exasperating the other …
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In "The Last of Us," nothing ushers in more devastation than desperate acts of love — not even mushroom zombies or government rebels.