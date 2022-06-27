Heathcliff

Ludacris' manager and 2 others shot, 1 fatally, in Georgia
AP

Ludacris' manager and 2 others shot, 1 fatally, in Georgia

  • AP

A man was killed and two others were injured, including rap star Ludacris’ manager, in a parking lot shooting in an upscale neighborhood north of downtown Atlanta on Sunday night. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the men were all taken to hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the man as Artez Benton, 23, of Scottdale. Monday afternoon, Atlanta police confirmed one of the two injured men was Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager of musician Ludacris. The conditions of Zulu and the other man were not released. Police Lt. Germain Dearlove told local news media that the shooting was the “result of a dispute in the parking lot.”

Marc Jacobs finds his Nietzsche at the NY Public Library
AP

Marc Jacobs finds his Nietzsche at the NY Public Library

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - Associated Press

Marc Jacobs’ runway show in the grand, marbled lobby of the New York Public Library came exactly a year after his previous show in the same venue — the first in-person runway show since the pandemic had shut things down for a couple of seasons. It would have been hard back then to imagine that a year later, the pandemic would by no means be over. But New York hums along nonetheless, and so did Jacobs’ runway. Like last year, there was a futuristic feel to his designs, with outsized proportions, shiny materials, whimsical shapes and lots of color.

AP

MSNBC appoints Alex Wagner as 4-night prime-time anchor

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

MSNBC says that journalist Alex Wagner will take over Rachel Maddow's prime-time slot four nights a week, beginning in August. Wagner has recently worked at CBS News and as co-host of Showtime's “The Circus” before rejoining MSNBC earlier this year. She'll host the 9 p.m. weeknight hour from Tuesday through Friday, beginning Aug. 16. Maddow will continue to fill the time slot on Monday nights. It's a key hire for MSNBC and its president, Rashida Jones, since Maddow has been MSNBC's most popular personality. Maddow's decision earlier this year to cut back on her daily show left the network with a hole to fill.

AP

Feds seize websites after probe of pirated Latin music

  • AP

Federal authorities have seized six websites that prosecutors say were illegally distributing copyrighted music to millions of users. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced the seizures Monday of the websites that primarily targeted Latin music. According to an affidavit, agents began investigating the websites in April after a music industry consortium complained. The websites _ Corourbanos.com, Corourbano.com, Pautamp3.com, SIMP3.com, flowactivo.co and Mp3Teca.ws _ collectively reached about 6.6 million users per month. According to the affidavit, the pirated music drew traffic that allowed the website operators to make money by selling ads on the website.

Review: A slice-of-life novel both meaningless and profound
AP

Review: A slice-of-life novel both meaningless and profound

  • By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press

As a freshman, Nina has a crush on her English teacher. “The Most Precious Substance on Earth” by Shashi Bhat wastes no time with introductions or context. It’s all there in the universality of Nina’s hyper-specific experiences, like developing a fascination with the occult or eating Timbits or googling the Hindu gods and goddesses her parents pray to. When Nina finds herself back in the classroom as a Grade 9 teacher, there’s a clear parallel between high school and adulthood. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says Bhat's novel is both profound and meaningless, a slice of life that will ring eerily true.

Review: A hunting trip turns deadly when a blizzard strikes
AP

Review: A hunting trip turns deadly when a blizzard strikes

  • By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press

In “Outside,” four old college friends who haven’t seen each other for a year or more go hunting together on the wild moors of Iceland. When a blizzard strikes, they take refuge in a derelict cabin. Inside, they find a man with a shotgun sitting in a corner, refusing to speak a single word. As the storm rages, the four grow increasingly frightened. And gradually, they learn that maybe they aren’t such good friends after all. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says Ragnar Jonasson, author of eight previous thrillers, does a fine job of setting the scene, developing his characters, and keeping readers in suspense.

Review: 'Elsewhere’ ponders the meaning of motherhood
AP

Review: 'Elsewhere’ ponders the meaning of motherhood

  • By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press

“Elsewhere,” the new novel from Alexis Schaitkin, transports readers to a mysterious mountain town where mothers occasionally vanish, a fact of life residents call an “affliction.” It’s best described as a dark fairy tale, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill, with elements of the supernatural, but with something very real to say about a topic all readers can relate to in one way or another — motherhood. Merrill says the book is best savored and it is brief, just 223 pages, but filled with memorable lines. "Elsewhere" is on sale Tuesday.

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 3-9
AP

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 3-9

  • By The Associated Press

Celebrities having birthdays during the week of July 3-9 include drummer Ringo Starr, rapper 50 Cent and “This Is Us” actor Milo Ventimiglia. Talk show host Montel Williams turns 66, country singer Toby Keith hits 61 and musician Robbie Robertson reaches 79. Celebrities born on Independence Day include reality star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino from “Jersey Shore,” TV personality Geraldo Rivera and singer John Waite. During the week, musician Huey Lewis turns 72, actor Kelly McGillis hits 65 and actor Anjelica Huston turns 71. Those celebrities turning 60 during the week include actor Thomas Gibson of “Criminal Minds,” actor Tom Cruise and singer Joan Osborne.

Queen Elizbeth II travels to Scotland for week of events
AP

Queen Elizbeth II travels to Scotland for week of events

  • AP

Queen Elizabeth II has traveled to Scotland and attended a ceremony as part of a week of events. The 96-year-old queen has curtailed her public appearances in recent months because of ongoing problems in moving around. She took part Monday in the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The tradition sees the monarch handed the keys to the city and welcomed to her “ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland.” The visit comes three weeks after the Platinum Jubilee, which marked the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

AP

'Pachinko' actress knows her character's troubles because her grandmother lived them

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

No, she doesn't mind moving to another room. The shots they got with her sitting on the bathroom counter were probably gold, but the photographer has other ideas for this swanky suite at L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. The shooter directs the actress to sprawl on the bed, click click click. The su…