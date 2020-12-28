The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
NEW YORK (AP) — Workers installed 192 glittering Waterford crystal triangles on Times Square’s New Year’s Eve ball Sunday in preparation for a pandemic-limited celebration that will lack the usual tightly packed crowds of revelers.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Despite premiering simultaneously by streaming service, “Wonder Woman 1984” managed the best box office debut of the pandemic, opening with $16.7 million over the Christmas weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.
NEW YORK (AP) — In an obituary December 26, 2020, for the Broadway producer Roger Berlind, The Associated Press erroneously reported the location of his death. He died at his home in New York City, not in Montana.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Barry Lopez, an award-winning writer who tried to tighten the bonds between people and place by describing the landscapes he saw in 50 years of travel, has died. He was 75.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
NEW YORK (AP) — Notorious “club kid” killer Michael Alig, who served 17 years in prison for killing his roommate over a drug debt in a case that became a book and film, has died of a suspected drug overdose six years after his release, police said. He was 54.
- By SAMY MAGDY Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Nearly two years after the overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir, Sudan is taking steps to rejoin the international community from which it was long shunned. That includes its film industry.
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — One of the traditional fixtures of any Christmas Day is to see Queen Elizabeth II and her family go to church. Not this year. The coronavirus pandemic has made sure of that.
PARIS (AP) — Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at 98.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie West, an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several '70s rock anthems including “Mississippi Queen” with the popular band Mountain, has died. He was 75.
- August Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
John "Ecstasy" Fletcher, cofounder of the early New York hip-hop group Whodini, who used electro-funk and R&B influences to expand the new genre into a commercially potent force, died Wednesday at age 56.
- By PATTY NIEBERG Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER (AP) — The U.S. military is tracking an elderly man with a white beard and a large belly who goes by the name of Saint Nicholas.
- Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
The much anticipated third season of Netflix's "Cobra Kai" will be fly kicking its way into 2021 on New Year's Day.
Kevin Spacey returns with annual Christmas video, urges anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts to get help
- KATE FELDMAN New York Daily News (TNS)
Kevin Spacey took a more serious approach to his annual Christmas video this year, shying away from the bizarre “House of Cards”-like speeches he has given for several years since being accused of sexual assault.