A woman charged in the death of an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach in Manhattan has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and assault charges. Twenty-six-year-old Lauren Pazienza also was detained after a judge revoked her $500,000 bail during the court appearance on Tuesday. She is accused of shoving Barbara Maier Gustern to the ground on March 10 in the Chelsea neighborhood. Gustern suffered a head injury and died five days later. A prosecutor said Pazienza was celebrating with her fiance that night and became upset after they were told to leave a park because it was closing. The prosecutor said Pazienza pushed Gustern while walking away from the park.