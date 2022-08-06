Heathcliff

Heathcliff
0
0
0
0
0

Review: 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' is bigger, not better
Ap
AP

Review: 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' is bigger, not better

  • By KIANA DOYLE - Associated Press

Calvin Harris’ last star-studded funk album in 2017 sported several hits but left listeners wanting more. Now, the DJ from the UK has delivered a second volume, titled “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2,” featuring even more tracks with even more big names, but The Associated Press' Kiana Doyle says bigger doesn’t always mean better. Doyle says most of the tracks are smooth celebrations of youth perfect for playing on on a summer drive around town with the top down. Most of them, that is, with maybe a few exceptions. “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2” is out Friday.

Ap
AP

Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, has died

  • By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer

Sam Gooden, one of the founding members of the Chicago soul group The Impressions and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has died. He was 87.  His daughter Gina Griffin, says he died Thursday in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Gooden, along with Curtis Mayfield, Jerry Butler and Richard and Arthur Brooks, formed the group in Chicago. Their first hit was “For Your Precious Love.” Led by Mayfield's lead tenor voice, the group had a string of hits including “Gypsy Woman,” “Keep On Pushing,” “People Get Ready,” “It's All Right,” and “We're a Winner.”

Ap
AP

Review: 'Thirteen Lives' lets Thai cave rescue story unfold naturally

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Ron Howard, good ol' Ron Howard, is back in sturdy form with "Thirteen Lives," a tense, nervy procedural thriller based on the 2018 incident in which a youth soccer team and its coach were saved from a flooded cave in Thailand while the world watched on breathlessly from afar.

Ap
AP

'Prey' review: 'Predator' series turns back clock for more of the same

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

It's a credit to 1987's original "Predator" that 35 years later, we're still dealing with "Predator" movies at all. Since that musclebound, Schwarzenegger-kissed piece of '80s action excellence, there have been three follow-ups and two crossover "Alien vs. Predator" entries, and you'd be har…

New this week: 'Day Shift' and 'Five Days at Memorial'
Ap
AP

New this week: 'Day Shift' and 'Five Days at Memorial'

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include music from the union of The Roots’ Black Thought and super-producer Danger Mouse, a PBS “Frontline” investigation into women’s rights in Afghanistan a year after the U.S. withdrawal and Jamie Foxx playing a vampire hunter in “Day Shift.” And “Five Days at Memorial” dramatizes the torment that 2005′s Hurricane Katrina visited on a New Orleans hospital, including the loss of life that led to criminal charges. Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Cherry Jones are among the cast members in the limited series on Apple TV+.

Ap
AP

AMC Networks gets a new chief executive as it adapts to streaming

  • Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

AMC Networks, known for "The Walking Dead" and the critically acclaimed "Better Call Saul," has named Christina Spade as its new chief executive, taking over for the New York entertainment company's interim head, Matt Blank.