- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — Longtime Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto is off the air after contracting COVID-19.
- By BARBARA ORTUTAY - AP Technology Writer
Netflix posted sharply higher third-quarter earnings Tuesday thanks to a stronger slate of titles, including “Squid Game," the dystopian survival drama from South Korea that the company says became its biggest-ever TV show.
- By The Associated Press
Nonfiction
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Conservative radio host Dan Bongino, given Rush Limbaugh’s time slot as his apparent successor, has already offered an ultimatum to his carrier over their COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
British comedian and magician Phil Butler is being remembered following his sudden death.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Quite a week! The Chicago Sky made basketball history, as the weather continues a winning streak of its own. Meantime, the Chicago International Film Festival concludes Sunday with in-person appearances this week by, among others, writers-directors-actors Rebecca Hall and Kenneth B…
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Dan Bongino, a rising star in the conservative talk show world on 300 stations nationwide, told his listeners Monday that he is threatening to bolt if his employer, Atlanta-based Cumulus Media, doesn’t change its coronavirus vaccine mandate.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Pop musician Harry Styles attracted widespread praise — and some outspoken haters — last year for flouting gender norms by wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Warning: This story contains major spoilers for Marvel’s “Eternals,” which is out Nov. 5.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
For those who love the deliciously unsettling, tightness-in-the-stomach, hey-wait-what-was-that-noise-outside feeling that a scary movie can bring — here are 10 recommendations from the current century, all of which scared me silly (or made me giggle). Happy Halloween!
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — The New-York Historical Society has chosen Dr. H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang, a scholar of art and archeology, as its next chair of the Board of Trustees.
- By The Associated Press
Soprano Anna Netrebko needs shoulder surgery and has canceled performances in Verdi's “Nabucco” at the Vienna State Opera.
- Lorraine Ali and Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The following conversation reveals the killer in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” plus some other things you might want not to know. Spoilers abound! You have been warned.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan McCain says she decided to leave “The View” following her second day back from maternity leave in January when frequent foil Joy Behar said “I did not miss you” during a political argument.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Should you be anticipating "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain" in the hopes of a lighthearted Victorian romp featuring lots of cute appearances by cats, approach with caution. The cats are certainly there, particularly a dignified black-and-white kitten named Peter who deserves a kitty Oscar…
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
The platinum-selling hip-hop artist some thought was a one-hit wonder has scored another number one hit.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
On Friday, Denis Villeneuve’s soaring, large-scale take on Frank Herbert’s epic 1965 sci-fi novel “Dune” hits theaters and HBO Max, hopefully to please fans of the hugely influential novel, which is the bestselling sci-fi novel of all time.
- By The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Celine Dion is delaying the opening of her new Las Vegas show due to muscle spasms that have kept her from performing.
- By KHADIJA KOTHIA - Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A giant puppet of a Syrian refugee child created to symbolize millions of displaced children landed Tuesday on the coast of southeast England on the last leg of a 5,000-mile (8,000-kilometer) journey across Europe from the border of Syria.
- By The Associated Press
- AP
ROME (AP) — A British art collector who bought a pair of 17th-century marble angels from a Neapolitan antiques shop two decades ago has returned the winged “putti” to Italy’s art police after learning that they had been stolen from a church.