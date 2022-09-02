Authorities in New Jersey have released video and documents related to sexual offense charges filed against actor Gary Busey. He's accused of inappropriately touching at least three women at a horror movie convention earlier this month. The documentation released Wednesday by Cherry Hill police was heavily redacted and revealed no major new details regarding the allegations. Most of the police bodycam videos and witness interview videos are also blurred and contain no audio. The 78-year-old actor has maintained his innocence. Busey was scheduled as a featured guest the three-day event. But the company running the convention says he was removed when it received a complaint from attendees.