- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Steven Spielberg is the most commercially successful director of all time, drawing fame, acclaim and three Oscars for his work on high-profile feature films. But three-minute music videos shot on a cellphone?
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
This summer, billboards in major cities across the country displayed the following cryptic phrase: "I would like to apologize in advance for the person I'm gonna become once this album drops."
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — In early February 2021, which already seems like an eternity ago, Joe Biden had just taken office and was trying to pass a $1.8 trillion relief bill, people were scrambling to get the new COVID vaccine and Tom Brady was about to contend for his seventh Super Bowl ring.
- Kevin C. Johnson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
ST. LOUIS — Damon Wayans Jr. never had to look far to find the funny. It was always at home.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
The members of The Chicks are happy to thoughtfully discuss serious issues, as befits a groundbreaking country-music group that has triumphed over intense adversity.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The second stand-alone film featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange tops the DVD releases for the week of July 26.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
The East Asia Super League has started production on a reality TV series covering the inaugural season of the pan-regional basketball competition. Korean film director John H. Lee will lead the project and work with executive producers Ezra Holland, a director of CTRL Media owned by NBA great Steve Nash, and Jonah Greenberg of China-based Salty Pictures. The eight-team league will launch in October and feature the winners and runners-up from the Japanese, South Korean and Philippines leagues as well as the Taiwanese champions and the Bay Area Dragons, a roster of players from across greater China initially based in Manila. Filming started last month in the Philippines.
- By MICHAEL BALSAMO - Associated Press
Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert" who were arrested in a U.S. Capitol complex building last month. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office says a conviction wasn't probable given that those arrested had been invited and that their escorts had never asked them to leave. The nine people were arrested on misdemeanor charges June 16 in the Longworth House Office Building. Among the nine was the voice behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, comedian and writer Robert Smigel.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ricky Martin is still scheduled to play back-to-back shows at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend amid allegations of domestic violence leveled by his 21-year-old nephew.
- By The Associated Press
The release of a transcript of previously sealed testimony in Roman Polanski's long-running sex abuse case in Los Angeles is the latest development in a legal saga that has spanned 45 years. The transcript obtained Sunday by The Associated Press showed that a former prosecutor handling the case testified that a judge said in private that he would renege on a promise and imprison the renowned director. The testimony had long been sought by Polanski's lawyers to argue their contention that the Oscar-winning director was mistreated by the Los Angeles court system. The director pleaded guilty in 1977 to unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl.
- By AMANDA SEITZ - Associated Press
A new research report says the conservative TV channel Newsmax is presenting viewers with an “alternate universe” of how the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021. Newsmax has broadcast at least 40 false claims or conspiracy theories about the attack since June, when a House committee began televising its evidence about the role former President Donald Trump and his allies played that day. That's according to NewsGuard, a tech firm that monitors misinformation. Many of the falsehoods, which have been presented by anchors, reporters and guests who include Republican U.S. representatives, have been repeatedly debunked. Newsmax did not comment on the report.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sesame Place, a “Sesame Street"-themed amusement park in Pennsylvania, is getting more heat for its response to a viral video that showed one of its characters appearing to reject two children who reached out to her during a parade.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke says she’s lucky to be alive, let alone able to speak, considering the brain damage she incurred following a pair of aneurysms while filming the hit HBO fantasy series.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
An iconic Marilyn Monroe dress and props from “Star Wars” and Marvel movies highlighted a heavyweight Hollywood auction that reached its grand finale Monday.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
There’s little in contemporary movies quite like the arrival of a new Jordan Peele film. They tend to descend ominously and mysteriously, a little like an unknown object from above that casts an expanding, darkening shadow the closer it comes. “Nope,” the writer-director’s third film, is nearly here. And after Peele’s “Get Out” and “Us,” the closely-kept-under-wraps “Nope” brings a new set of horrors and unsettling metaphors. In an interview, Peele says his movie is “an answer to the way Hollywood began.” “Nope” opens in theaters Friday.
- Suzanne Muchnic - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As a Swedish immigrant child in Chicago, Claes Oldenburg dreamed up an imaginary world in intricately detailed drawings. As a founding father of Pop art, he focused on real objects of the most ordinary kind — vacuum cleaners, lipstick tubes, sun hats, typewriter erasers — and re-envisioned t…
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
- Blake Nelson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — When “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was released in early May, customers walked into Mathias Lewis’ comic book shop wanting to discuss the movie. Many bought Doctor Strange stuff.
- By The Associated Press
Pop artist Claes Oldenburg has died. He was 93. The Sweden-born Oldenburg studied at Yale and the Art Institute of Chicago and gained his initial fame in performance art. But Oldenburg’s lasting fame focused on his sculptures, many of them turning normally ordinary objects like clothespins or baseball bats into huge sculptures in public spaces. Among his most famous works are “Clothespin,” a 45-foot steel clothespin installed near Philadelphia’s City Hall in 1976, and “Batcolumn,” a 100-foot lattice-work steel baseball bat installed the following year in front of a federal office building in Chicago
- Korie Dean - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is debuting on the big screen Friday.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Summertime is here, and Lizzo’s meeting the moment with an album that’s ready-made for the heat.