COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A few minutes into a recent rehearsal for the annual Lincoln Center Skate Club ice show, co-producer and performer Emma Baxter struck a victorious dance pose to lead and direct her young, gliding cast — arms flexed confidently like a champion bodybuilder while adding a …
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The estranged father of actress Lindsay Lohan was arrested Friday on charges that he illegally took kickbacks for referring patients to a substance abuse treatment center.
Ewan McGregor is headed to the grit and glamour of 1970s Manhattan as fashion designer Halston.
No one can say no to Larry David, not even Richard Lewis.
Scott Rudin is no longer a producer of the touring production of Broadway hit “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the Los Angeles Times confirmed Friday — the latest fallout from recent reports of Rudin’s alleged abusive behavior toward his staff.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Workers at a museum in Maine's largest city have voted to form a union.
SEATTLE — Seattle rapper Lil Mosey, born Lathan Moses Echols, was charged with second-degree rape earlier this month in Washington’s Lewis County.
If you've ever watched a TikTok from the Hype House and inexplicably thought to yourself, "Man, I wish I could see more of this!," well, you're in luck.
Celebrating William Shakespeare’s birthday may seem retrograde. But my dedication to the Bard has little to do with a desire to shore up his canonical position. I return to Shakespeare, as I return to the ancient Greek tragedians, because they reveal to me with each encounter new potential f…
Megan Thee Stallion knows how to make a statement.
The excitement began with a video announcement over a year ago.
A documentary about the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is coming to theaters this summer.
Michael Kors is a top designer, of course, but he’s also a confirmed theater geek. He celebrated his love for the performing arts as he marked his 40th anniversary as a designer this week, with a digital show that showcased the razzle-dazzle of Broadway.
"It is a tribute to a country where people are free to honor noteworthy achievements regardless of creed, race or color," actor Fay Bainter said as she announced Hattie McDaniel as Oscar's best supporting actress in 1940. Eighty-one years later, that statement finally may be true.