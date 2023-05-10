- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
With stars like Margot Robbie and Lil Nas X in front row seats, the sporty designs of Virginie Viard shined bright during last night's Chanel show in Los Angeles. The fashion brand took over the Paramount Pictures lot to unveil a cruise collection inspired by Hollywood glam. The splashy spectacle had Snoop Dogg dancing in his bleacher seat while models strutted across what looked like a black-and-white Chanel basketball court with two large scoreboards. The spacious scene gave models room to work in front of stars including Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning, Issa Rae, H.E.R., Paris Hilton, Andra Day, Leslie Mann and Tracee Ellis Ross.
- By HILARY FOX - Associated Press
-
Ukrainian singer Jamala won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016 with a song about the deportation of Crimean Tatars. Fast forward to this Eurovision week and she's launching a new album, filled with more stories about her ancestors. “Qirim” expands on the connection Jamala felt with her heritage when she performed “1944” in the Crimean Tatar language seven years ago and took the continent's top pop prize.The 14 tracks are traditional songs she found while playing part detective, part music historian. The singer spoke to The Associated Press from Liverpool while rehearsing to perform the album in its entirety with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, as part of this year’s Eurovision celebrations.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 1:
Cellphones are ruining public events, like a Philadelphia Orchestra concert. But it’s not just phones
- Peter Dobrin - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — With a haiku-like clarity, Yannick Nézet-Séguin spoke for all of us Saturday night. Faced with cellphone rings jerking him back from the otherworldliness of the Philadelphia Orchestra, the maestro stopped the music.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
However you look at the current purgatory for K-pop superstars BTS — a long-expected pause for military service, a renewed focus on solo careers or an existential crisis for the genre — there are significant stakes not just for the group, but for the global music industry.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — When Patricia Arquette read the script for “High Desert,” the actress knew she wanted to star in the offbeat TV series about a Yucca Valley woman who decides to reinvent herself as a private investigator.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Exactly how many hands does Mark Dresser have?
- Malena Watrous - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A middle-aged couple re-evaluate their definitions of happiness during a weeklong snowstorm.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: It takes too long to get going, but the Oscar winner's informed view of life on a set is entertaining.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Don't miss
- Maren Longbella - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Books in brief
- Natalia Holtzman - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: A beautiful and deeply researched collection of essays about lovely objects and their less-than-lovely underbelly.
- Martha Quillin - The News & Observer (TNS)
-
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sitting under a picnic shelter in an east Raleigh park on a spring day with birdwatchers Anders and Beverly Gyllenhaal is like being on celebrity watch with paparazzi.
Baltimore author Laura Lippman’s deeply personal essay reveals breakup with David Simon, family crises
- Mary Carole McCauley - Baltimore Sun (TNS)
-
BALTIMORE — Baltimore author Laura Lippman’s deeply personal new memoir is a 42-page master class in discretion.
- Jenny Shank - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: In the near future the most popular American reality TV program features prisoners fighting to the death for the chance to be free.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Chris Hewitt invites readers to talk about books.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
April showers bring ... May books? Why not? Here's a bouquet of fresh-picked paperbacks, offering something for everyone.
- Deborah Vankin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Once, long ago, in the now-shuttered offices of LA Weekly on Sunset Boulevard, I was assigned to profile a young, hip writer named Thomas Beller. The year was 2000.
- Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: An exploration of whether great art can come from deeply flawed artists.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: