- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — There were no more of the heated arguments or dueling court filings of the past few months, no more tearful testimony or angry accusations.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has freed Britney Spears from the conservatorship that controlled her life and money for nearly 14 years.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — A former “Apprentice" contestant who accused former President Donald Trump of sexual assault dropped her defamation lawsuit against him Friday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
History was made Friday, and it was the best day ever, according to Britney Spears and her fiance, Sam Asghari, who celebrated the termination of the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship.
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The label “date movie” hasn’t traditionally been applied much to documentaries but filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen have twice now made non-fiction films of trailblazing female icons that also happen to be portraits of loving, supportive marriages.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Paris Hilton is officially off the single life.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Taylor Swift fans are seeing (and hearing) her version of “Red” now that she’s released the long-awaited, rerecorded hit album.
- Richard Johnson - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Donald Trump had a couple reasons to be the first former president to attend a Log Cabin Republicans’ event.
‘Masters of Sex’ star Lizzy Caplan cast in bunny killer ‘Fatal Attraction’ role for Paramount + series reboot
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Lizzy Caplan’s next role will be a pot boiler.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sylvester Stallone didn’t only meet his match in “Rocky IV,” he almost lost his life.
- Elizabeth Wellington - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — If you think Will Smith’s memoir, "Will," is a juicy expose filled with details about his complicated marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, you’ll be disappointed.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kiss fans wanting to rock and roll all night with Gene Simmons had better come vaccinated.
Benedict Cumberbatch didn’t bathe and contracted nicotine poisoning during filming of ‘The Power of the Dog’
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Method acting may be getting the best of Benedict Cumberbatch.
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
As any power-walker, commuter or chore drudge could tell you, the podcast is the multitasker's best friend. Whether you're tackling that last hill, those final bumper-to-bumper miles or the inevitable return engagement with the kitchen floor — So dirty already! Why? — there's nothing like an…
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Based on a podcast" is just a thing now, and it does make sense. They come almost prepackaged as miniseries, with cliffhangers and late-arc reveals and often the unaccountable mojo of "based on a true story." Seemingly everyone listens to them, and every celebrity wants one.
‘The Shrink Next Door’ review: Paul Rudd plays a therapist and Will Ferrell the patient he exploits in this true story based on a podcast
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Based on the 2019 nonfiction podcast of the same name, “The Shrink Next Door” on Apple TV+ is the true story of a schlubby millionaire CEO of a fabric company in New York who falls under the Svengali-like spell of his psychiatrist, who eventually horns in on his money as well as his summer r…
- AP
