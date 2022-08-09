Heathcliff

How Toheeb Jimoh of 'Ted Lasso' found his character's home — and his own

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Sam Obisanya isn't a laugh riot on "Ted Lasso." Rather, it was likely how involving his Season 2 arc was (activism, leadership, love) that earned the actor who plays him, 25-year-old Toheeb Jimoh, his first Emmy nomination. If the dark evolution of Coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) from sweet milqu…

Reports: Famed Japanese designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

  • By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press

Issey Miyake, who built one of Japan’s biggest fashion brands and was known for his boldly sculpted, signature pleated pieces, has died. He was 84. Miyake died Aug. 5 of cancer, Japanese media reports said Tuesday. Miyake defined an era in Japan’s modern history, starting in the 1970s among a generation of designers and artists who reached global fame by defining a Japanese vision that was unique from the West. Miyake’s origami-like pleats transformed usually crass polyester into chic. He also used computer technology in weaving to create apparel. His clothing was meant to celebrate the human body, regardless of race, build, size or age.

Motown stars celebrate completion of museum expansion phases

  • By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER - Associated Press

Motown legends Smokey Robinson, Otis Williams and Martha Reeves were among those who celebrated the completion of the first two phases of the Motown Museum's expansion. The event took place Monday night in front of the famed “Hitsville, U.S.A.” building in Detroit. They celebrated the grand opening of Hitsville NEXT, an educational programming and creative hub, and the newly established Rocket Plaza that will serve as a community gathering place for museum visitors. Motown founder Berry Gordy's late sister, Esther Gordy Edwards, founded the museum in the former Hitsville headquarters in 1985. The museum on Sunday will welcome back visitors for tours following pandemic- and construction-related closures.

Rapper Fetty Wap jailed after alleged FaceTime death threat

  • AP

Rapper Fetty Wap has been jailed after, prosecutors say, he threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in a pending federal drug conspiracy case. Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, told the man, “Imma kill you and everybody you with,” and flashed a gun during the Dec. 11 video call about two months after his arrest in the drug case, prosecutors said. U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, acting on a request from prosecutors, revoked Maxwell’s bond and sent him to jail following a hearing Monday in federal court on Long Island. Messages seeking comment were left with Maxwell’s lawyers.

Filmmaker Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson’s

  • By The Associated Press

Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier, known for films like “Melancholia” and “Dancer in the Dark,” has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, his production company Zentropa said Monday. The company said it released the information in order to avoid speculation about his health leading up to the premiere of his series “The Kingdom Exodus” at the Venice Film Festival next month. Zentropa said von Trier, 66, was diagnosed at the beginning of the summer. Von Trier is a celebrated and controversial filmmaker who was famously banned from the Cannes Film Festival for seven years after making comments sympathetic towards Nazis at a press conference in 2011.

Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with such hits as “Physical” and “You’re the One That I Want” has died. She was 73. Newton-John, a longtime resident of Australia whose sales topped 100 million albums, also won countless hearts as everyone’s favorite Sandy in the blockbuster film version of “Grease.”

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Jennette McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat” opposite Miranda Cosgrove and Ariana Grande, has written a book called “I'm Glad My Mom Died.” McCurdy tells about growing up with an abusive mother who she says pushed her into showbiz, encouraged her to starve herself and who insisted upon bathing her daughter into her late teens. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 from complications of cancer. It's taken McCurdy years of therapy to get to the point where she is able to not only share her story, but laugh about parts too. She also hosts a podcast called “Empty Inside” and says she no longer has an eating disorder.

‘Moon Knight’ star Oscar Issac confirms second season

  • Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

“Moon Knight” star Oscar Isaac has seemingly confirmed production on a second season of Disney+ series “Moon Knight” is underway thanks to a viral TikTok uploaded by user @hayaattiaaa where Issac is seen alongside series director Mohamed Diab.