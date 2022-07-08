The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By AUDREY McAVOY - Associated Press
-
A new exhibit at Bishop Museum in Honolulu is drawing attention to a more than 500-year-old story about four high-ranking visitors from Tahiti who healed the sick. The healers were mahu, which in Hawaiian language and culture refers to someone with dual male and female spirit and a mixture of gender traits. Hawaiians placed four boulders on a beach in Waikiki to honor the visitors when it came time for them to go home. But the monument has been neglected for many years as Christian missionaries and other colonizers suppressed the role of mahu in society. The exhibit will be on display through mid-October.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Marvel’s latest superhero movie is very gay, according to one of its stars, Natalie Portman, and its director Taika Waititi.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Netflix will finance and stream an upcoming French film starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV, according to a report.
James Caan’s death mourned by ‘Godfather’ director Francis Ford Coppola, stars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Talia Shire
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino and other members of “The Godfather” family paid tribute to James Caan following his death at age 82.
- Joe Erwin - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
If you only know James Caan as Santino, you have to answer for that.
- By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
-
President Joe Biden has presented the nation's highest civilian honor to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles, actor Denzel Washington and the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain. Biden and McCain served together in the Senate. The president, who took office during the coronavirus pandemic, is also honoring Sandra Lindsay. Lindsay is the New York nurse who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine that was administered in the U.S. outside of clinical trials. Others receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom are gun safety advocate Gabrielle Giffords, U.S. women's national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe and late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
James Caan, the actor known for his Oscar-nominated turn as Sonny Corleone in 1972’s “The Godfather,” along with a host of other tough-guy roles starting in the 1960s, died Wednesday. He was 82.
- AP
-
Co-stars and admirers are reacting to the death of “Godfather” star James Caan. Billy Dee Williams starred opposite Caan in the TV football movie “Brian's Song." Williams tweeted that he and and Cann will be teammates and friends “till the end.” Adam Sandler says he always wanted to be like Caan and “never stopped laughing” when they were together. Jill Hennessy appeared with Caan in the TV series “Las Vegas.” She tweeted that she will remember him as a brilliant actor and a “man of humor and warmth." Caan died Wednesday at age 82,. The cause of death was not immediately released.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending7/2/2022
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
The last scenes in "Thor: Love and Thunder" underscore why the preceding 100 minutes have been such fun.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Beyoncé is building on her own foundation of musical excellence by making history — yet again.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — James Caan, whose explosive performance as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” produced some of the most memorable moments in movie history, died Wednesday at age 82, his family announced Thursday.
Sesame Place Philadelphia Welcomes Its Newest Furry Friend, Elmo's Adopted Puppy Tango, to the Neighborhood
- PR Newswire
-
From Tuesday, July 12 to Sunday, July 17, guests can enjoy Tango's Welcome WeekSeason Pass Members will be the first to meet Tango up-close in exclusive Meet & Greets on July 12 and July 13Guests can spot Tango in the Sesame Street Party Parade beginning July 12
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” and to television audiences as the dying football player in the classic weeper “Brian’s Song” and the casino boss in “Las Vegas,” has died. He was 82. His manager Matt DelPiano said he died on Wednesday. A tweet from Caan's official account said, “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” Caan introduced himself to a new generation playing Walter, the workaholic, stone-faced father of Buddy’s Will Ferrell in “Elf.”
Actor James Caan, whose roles included 'The Godfather,' 'Brian’s Song' and 'Misery,' has died at age 82
- AP
-
Actor James Caan, whose roles included 'The Godfather,' 'Brian’s Song' and 'Misery,' has died at age 82.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, will not serve prison time for failing to register in California as a sex offender.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Takahashi Kazuki, who created the wildly popular “Yu-Gi-Oh!” entertainment franchise, has died at age 60, according to a report.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman has admitted it was wrong to misgender the transgender parent of one of the show’s main characters.
Convicted con artist Anna Delvey leaves ‘SNL’ star Chloe Fineman ‘speechless’ with ‘exclusive’ fan art
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Live from Anna Delvey, it’s ... fan art?
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Like Princess Diana, Emma Corrin is a true standout.